Nobody injured in Tisbury house fire

A house on Main Street in Tisbury caught fire on Friday night, casting a crimson hue on the surrounding area as firefighters battled the flames.

Tisbury Fire Chief Patrick Rolston told the Times up to four people and two dogs were in the house at the time of the incident, but nobody was hurt.

The fire was contained to 741 Main Street, which is a short distance away from West Chop Woods.

“It’s a complete loss, unfortunately,” Rolston said regarding the house. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene there were already flames going through the roof.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Town records show the house belonged to James Ferraro, a Florida-based attorney whose firm led a multidistrict litigation against giant chemical companies like DuPont for the harm caused by per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS). The lawsuit led to a national settlement with PFAS manufacturers for the cleanup of public water systems, including beneficiaries on the Island like Martha’s Vineyard Airport and the Oak Bluffs Water District.