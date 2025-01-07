Karsten David Larsen, 57, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 27 less than a third of a mile from the home where he was raised, and within “the community” that he loved so much.

Larsen was born in Oak Bluffs to Dagbard and Carole Larsen on April 8, 1967.

His life was largely spent as a commercial fisherman. He began his love of fishing at an early age, alongside his father and brother. He became the captain of many boats including several of his own. He was an extremely talented fisherman, artist, and hunter as well as a loyal friend and family member.

In addition to possessing the various skills needed to be a fisherman, his talent as a self-taught marine artist was remarkable. His subject matters were boats and fish crafted from his memories.

Acquaintances with Karsten will long remember him as an outspoken, colorful figure with a quick wit. His intelligence and humor shined through his endless antics. He was truly one of a kind. Although, at times, he may have seemed to have a rough demeanor, underneath was hidden a loving and caring soul who would offer his help to anyone.

Like many who grew up in Menemsha, Karsten could be seen roaming the docks, watching boats coming and going and sharing fishing adventures. You can bet he had many stories of his own.

Although he knew much about boats, tides and weather, it was much more than just catching fish. To him, it was about working together as a community.

Karsten is survived by his brother Stanley Larsen and his wife Lanette of Chilmark, his sister Deborah Larsen of Bourne, his sister Lisa Larsen and Steve Dowler of Vineyard Haven, his nieces and nephews, Tanya, Jaimie, Jesse, Erik, Nathan and Janelle, his great nieces Isabelle, Ivy, and Sophie, his great nephew Nils, his dear cousin Betsy Larsen of Chilmark — who worked with him side by side for many years. He also leaves one of the great loves of his life, Katie Thompson of Danvers, MA, his great friend Denny Janson of Chimark, who helped Karsten thru calm and rough seas.

The family would like to give a special thanks to MV Hospice for the amazing care of Karsten.

A private graveside service will be held and a celebration of life will be held in the spring in Menemsha.