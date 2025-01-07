State Senators focus remains on housing

Cape and Islands state Senator Julian Cyr, a Democrat from Provincetown, was sworn in last week for what will be his fifth term representing the Vineyard, Nantucket and much of the Cape.

In November, Cyr won in a landslide against second-time challenger, Republican Chris Lauzon of Hyannis.

The Provincetown Democrat tells the Times that his focus will remain on housing, as it has been since he was first elected in 2016.

“Housing remains my first, second, third and fourth priority,” Cyr said. “Islanders and Cape Codders are not going to be able to sustain a year-round community if we don’t change course on housing.”

Cyr said that the state took a progressive step forward last legislative session by passing the Affordable Homes Act, which, aside from authorizing $5.16 billion in spending over the next five years, also grants a distinction to the Island as a seasonal community. Cyr said that the distinction gives towns the tools they need to both build and preserve year-round, below-market housing.

In his next term, the focus will be on finding a revenue stream that will help municipalities move those priorities forward. Cyr believes that should be in the form of a transfer fee, a proposal long endorsed by Island voters that would impose a fee on high end real estate transactions. Housing advocates on the Island were hopeful that lawmakers would give Island towns the ability to enact a transfer fee during the last session, but it was nixed from Gov. Maura Healey’s housing bill with the real estate lobby strongly opposing the option.

Also among other priorities going forward, Cyr said that lawmakers and the governor are poised to pass an environmental bond bill that will help with coastal resiliency, which he expects will bring money to the Cape and Islands region. Cyr is also hopeful to pass comprehensive PFAS legislation, which he has been working on for several years. There is also hope to find a revenue source for the replacement of the Bourne Bridge on the Cape, after funding has been solidified for the Sagamore Bridge replacement.

And Cyr is also interested in seeing improvements to the Steamship Authority. He said many of the recent complaints about operations on the ferry line are mostly managerial issues. But he wants to see efforts to move the ferry fleet toward electrification, improvements to the Steamship’s website and reservation system, and there’s a possibility of considering term limits for Steamship board and Port Council members.

Cyr said that he is also excited to get to work with his new partner, Thomas Moakley, the Falmouth Democrat who was sworn in as the representative to the Islands at the State House. Cyr said that he is so far impressed with the work ethic of the freshman lawmaker and thinks they will be able to continue the strong track record of working together as Cyr had done with Fernandes.

“I really get a sense that he is about getting the work done,” Cyr said of Moakley. “It’s not about getting the credit. He’s goal oriented which I like best among my colleagues.”