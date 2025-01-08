The Rev. Richard E. Olson died on Dec. 15, 2024, at Sawtelle Family Hospice House in Reading.

He was born in 1932 in Worcester to the Rev. Bror O.B. Olson and Anna Mattson Olson, both of whom had come as children to the U.S. from Sweden. After graduating from Southside High School in Elmira, N.Y., he received his bachelor’s degree from Upsala College in East Orange, N.J. In 1957, he received a master of divinity degree from Augustana Theological Seminary in Rock Island, Ill.

That same year, he was ordained as a pastor of the Augustana Lutheran Church. In 37 years of active ministry, he served St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Abington; Bethesda Lutheran Church, New Haven, Conn.; Lutheran Campus Ministry at Yale University; Faith Lutheran Church, Cambridge; Lutheran Social Services of New England; administrator of the Lutheran Home of Worcester; Concordia Lutheran Church, Worcester; and Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Edgartown, where he was resident, retired, part-time assistant priest.

Richard was always very curious. He was an avid book collector and reader. He never stopped learning, with a particular focus on Christianity, Judaism, and philosophy. Being a print sports writer was his teenage dream; he followed the Boston Red Sox and the N.E. Patriots until the end of his life, watching TV sports with the sound off, and reading a book at the same time.

Throughout his life, Richard valued and stayed connected with his friends from Upsala College and Augustana Seminary. Richard was also a devoted pet “father” to many dogs, including Gromit and Danni Doggowitz, and he was a good friend to Martha’s Vineyard’s backyard birds.

The silent prayers that he recited daily included a long list that covered what and to whom he was grateful: the variety of opportunities that he was offered in his work life, those who had mentored him, the variety of places he lived, the years in his post-and-beam houses on the Island he loved, Martha’s Vineyard. Richard was especially grateful for all the members of his family, past and present. He proudly wore a T shirt that said, “You can’t scare me, I have three daughters.” Richard was a soft-spoken, excellent listener, with a subtle sense of humor. Beneath his gentle manner, he had great inner strength that was a blend of conviction, determination, and rectitude.

Richard’s community involvements included board chairman of the Somerville-Cambridge Home Care Corp., vice-chairman of the Worcester Commission on Elder Affairs, board chairman of the Vineyard Nursing Association, and delivering Meals on Wheels on Martha’s Vineyard.

He was predeceased by his wife of 29 years, Judith Freiman Olson, of Edgartown; his first wife of 21 years, Jane C. Olson, and his brother, Donald. He is survived by three daughters, Deborah J. Judd and husband John of Arlington, Lisa M. Fitzgibbons and husband Dennis of Yarmouth, Maine, and Rebecca S. Olson of Cambridge; three grandchildren, John Judd IV, his wife Shelby, and their son, John; Andrew Fitzgibbons, Kelsey Fitzgibbons and her partner Jack Sidar, and their daughter, Rangely.

He is survived by his domestic partner of 15 years, Marie Ariel of Cambridge.

The service of committal will be held in the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown at a later date.

Donations can be made in Richard’s name to Faith Kitchen, P.O. Box 390419, Cambridge MA 02139, or online at faithkitchen.org.