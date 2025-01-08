1 of 3

Winter sports have started here on Martha’s Vineyard, and life gets a little busier for me this time of year as a travel basketball coach. My wife is in Florida visiting family for the holidays, so I don’t have to rush home for dinner between work and my team practice. With this rare bit of free time, I decided to treat myself to a bite to eat.

The air was brisk today and not too windy, but just enough to make me zip up my coat a little higher. Deciding where to eat usually starts with choosing a town, and since I hadn’t been to Edgartown in a while, I thought it would be nice to head there.

When I got to Edgartown, I was greeted by the glow of Christmas lights, bows, and festive decorations that warmed my heart. There’s something magical about the holiday season with a little chill nipping at your nose. I made my way to the harbor and, considering that it’s not summer, I was able to park the car with no problem. As I got out, I took a moment to enjoy the peaceful view of the water before deciding where to eat.

Then it hit me, The Newes from America (The Newes). It had been a long time since I’d been there. I zipped up my coat, sent my wife a quick text to check in, and crossed the parking lot. Outside the restaurant, a pillar of flames flickered in the night almost illuminating their sign.

Inside, I was greeted by a friendly hostess with a nice smile who told me I could sit anywhere I liked since the place was nearly empty. Naturally, I chose a spot with great lighting so I could capture a few photos for this article. As I settled in, a flood of childhood memories swept over me. Sitting there felt like being back aboard the Shenandoah during my time at the Chilmark School. I could almost hear the ship’s crew waking me up again. Every morning we would swab the deck, and I would always sneak past the chef’s window trying to persuade him to give me some bacon. Let’s just say we formed a relationship.

But back to the present, I was starving, and the menu had my attention. My waiter, a kind young man, suggested a fried chicken sandwich as his favorite. When I asked what was popular, he mentioned French onion soup and fish and chips. That sealed it for me, then I remembered a co-worker had raved about the fish and chips here, so I ordered the soup to start and the fish and chips for the main course.

The French onion soup arrived first, golden brown with a perfect layer of gruyere cheese and sourdough croutons underneath. It was the ideal winter starter, warm, hearty, and comforting. Then came the fish and chips. The fries were well-seasoned, and the beer-battered fish, served with tartar sauce and a lemon, was crisp and flavorful.

As I sat back, finishing my meal, I took in the colonial style decor, which added to the cozy, nostalgic feel of the evening. It almost felt as if Paul Revere himself might burst in to announce something historic. In any case, my taste buds are urging me to come back soon. If you’re looking for a warm, inviting spot that perfectly complements the winter season, I’d recommend The Newes.

The Newes from America, Faraway Martha’s Vineyard hotel, 23 Kelly St, Edgartown. 508-627-6380. To learn more about The Newes from America, visit their website at: www.farawaymarthasvineyard.com/the-newes-from-america.