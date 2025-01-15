NOAA pulls proposed vessel speed restriction

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has pulled a proposed vessel speed restriction rule designed to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales.

In its withdrawal, released on Wednesday morning, NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service stated it pulled the proposed rule “in light of numerous and ongoing requests from the public for further opportunity to review and engage with the agency on the proposal.” A final version is scheduled for publication in the Federal Register on Thursday.

The rule had met resistance from Massachusetts officials, including Gov. Maura Healey, and the Steamship Authority, which provides transportation services to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

Local representatives are praising the decision to pull the rule.

“Thank you to our local officials, Gov. Healey, and our federal legislative delegation for going to bat on behalf of the Islands,” newly sworn-in state Rep. to the Island Thomas Moakley said.

NOAA had introduced the amended rule in 2022 as a way to reduce the number of vessel strikes inflicted on right whales, which, along with entanglement in fishing gear, the agency lists as a leading cause of death for the species.

The federal agency’s proposed rule would have required vessels 35 feet or longer to travel at most 10 knots (around 11 mph) during certain times of the year in waters designated as “seasonal management areas”; the existing zone for speed restrictions would also be increased across the U.S. East Coast from near Cape Cod Bay to Currituck Sound in North Carolina.

Seasonal management areas — which include Vineyard Sound and Nantucket Sound — would have forced vessels to slow down between Nov. 1 and May 30. NOAA’s rule expansion would have also implemented temporary mandatory speed restrictions if whales were detected in locations outside the seasonal management areas.

In the withdrawal, NOAA Fisheries stated it received around 90,000 public comments on the proposed rule.

These comments ranged from calls to protect right whales, a critically endangered species with only around 370 individuals remaining, and others saying slowing down boats would be damaging economically. This included the Steamship Authority, who protested the rule by saying the level of service it could provide to the Islands would be sharply cut.

“Despite its best efforts, NMFS does not have sufficient time to finalize this regulation in this administration due to the scope and volume of public comments,” the withdrawal reads, although this does not preclude the federal agency from “taking future action, including but not limited to initiating a new rulemaking, to address ongoing lethal right whale vessel strikes.”

Still, the federal agency’s current rule limiting the speeds of vessels 65 feet or longer during certain seasons in parts of the East Coast is still in effect. They do not include Vineyard Sound.