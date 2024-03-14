Proposed speed restrictions could slow ferry operations

A proposed federal rule aimed at expanding the enforcement of marine vessel speeds to protect North Atlantic right whales, and that officials fear would impact ferry service for Martha’s Vineyard, has been moved to a final stage in the executive branch’s review process.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is looking to push forward an amended version of its “North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule,” that would expand areas where vessels need to slow down for right whales.

The rule change would include new locations around the Vineyard.

The amendments were submitted by NOAA on March 5 to the federal Office of Management and Budget’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, an agency that reviews executive branch regulations.

The change is currently listed as being in the “final rule” stage, which means NOAA will be analyzing public comments to determine whether to approve the change, issue a new or modified proposal, or withdraw the idea.

NOAA initially planned to take final action on the proposed rule in time for the 2023 calving season, but there’s no indication when a final decision could be made. “At this time, I do not have any additional information about the timeline,” NOAA spokesperson Andrea Gomez told The Times.

Over 90,000 public comments have been submitted to NOAA regarding the amendments, although only over 21,000 are available for viewing online, consisting of both calls to save right whales and objection to the proposed changes.

Several letters, including from the Steamship Authority (SSA), pushed against the measure by pointing out what they see as an impact to the Cape and Islands. The SSA’s letter — submitted in 2022 — says the expanded rule would result in a “significant reduction” in ferry services for Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

“The proposed speed reductions in Vineyard Sound will require the authority to eliminate one-seventh, or some fourteen percent (14%), of its traditional ferry round-trips to Martha’s Vineyard,” the SSA letter reads. “Furthermore, the loss of significant revenue on the authority’s Nantucket route will certainly impact its gross revenue overall, leading to likely fare increases on both routes. Again, both islands’ tourist and hospitality economies will suffer with a downturn in the number of passengers carried to the islands.”

Further, the SSA letter reads, the speed reduction would prevent it from fulfilling its full schedule. “These concerns are particularly heightened during the winter months, because the authority is the only lawful transporter of essentials for the islands’ residents, such as home heating fuel, gasoline, medicines[,] and food,” the letter reads.

The SSA’s letter also points out that in the more than 60 years the ferry service has been in operation, it has “failed to encounter, observe[,] or been notified of any North Atlantic right whales in Nantucket or Vineyard Sounds.”

Several letters expressed concern that the proposed rule would also reduce the Island communities’ access to the mainland.

While NOAA had already been encouraging vessels of all sizes to slow down when right whales are nearby, the amendments would promulgate these recommendations into law.

Currently, the regulations require vessels 65 feet or longer to travel at at most 10 knots, around 11 mph, in areas designated as “seasonal management areas” during certain times of the year. With the amendments, introduced in 2022, the rule would be expanded to include vessels 35 feet or longer, while also increasing the size of the slow zones across the U.S. East Coast.

The amended version would also create a “dynamic speed zone” framework to implement mandatory speed restrictions for when whales are detected in locations outside of “active [seasonal management areas],” similar to when a pod of right whales swam through a shipping lane off Nantucket and Cape Cod last month. The amended rule would have exceptions for emergency situations that threaten people, or caused by strong gale-force winds.

The proposed amount of time these expanded management areas would be in effect differs per region, but a segment of the Atlantic Ocean that includes Martha’s Vineyard — from near Currituck Sound in North Carolina to Cape Cod Bay — would have the vessel slow down, in effect, between Nov. 1 and May 30.

While all of the SSA’s vessels exceed the 65-foot threshold, their routes currently are not part of the management areas. SSA board members hoped Vineyard Sound and Nantucket Sound would be excluded from the proposed vessel slow zones. While there are some areas excluded, like Buzzards Bay and Long Island Sound, the seas around Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are included in the proposed reduced speed areas.

The SSA’s high-speed ferry travels at 30 knots, while the traditional ferries travel at 12 to 13 knots.

This also brings into question how Seastreak’s commuter service between New Bedford and Vineyard Haven, which launched last November, will be impacted if the expanded rule is passed. Seastreak president James Barker was not immediately available for comment.

The expansion would impact maritime industries besides transportation services, such as commercial fishing and offshore wind development. Vineyard Power, a partner of the offshore wind project Vineyard Wind, wrote in a 2022 letter advocating NOAA to find a path that protects both right whales and the development of the U.S. offshore wind industry.

“Offshore wind development presents a once-in-a-generation economic opportunity for our Island community,” reads the letter, submitted by Vineyard Power Cooperative president Richard Andre. “This economic opportunity includes long-term careers and infrastructure investments on our island … The blanket vessel speed restrictions included in NOAA’s proposed amendment … could significantly hamper our community’s ability to contribute to a blue economy and support operations and maintenance (O&M) infrastructure for offshore wind farm projects.”

Others worry about the impact to recreational boaters.

“This regulation would have an effect on the Island and some of the boaters and fishing businesses,” Massachusetts Marine Trades Association executive director Randall Lyons, whose organization also represents some Vineyard boat businesses, told The Times.

NOAA law enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard employ several methods to enforce the current rules, such as using a portable radar to detect speeding vessels, patrolling the seasonal management areas, and detecting speeding through an automatic identification system, which transmits a vessel’s location to other vessels. NOAA is looking at improving vessel speed-tracking capabilities, and is investigating the possibility of using land- and air-based monitoring options in the amendments.

The original rule was implemented in 2008 to reduce the number of vessel strikes killing the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale, a species with around 360 individuals left and fewer than 70 breeding females remaining.

NOAA states the “changes to the speed regulations are proposed to reduce vessel strike risk based on a coastwide collision mortality risk assessment and updated information on right whale distribution, vessel traffic patterns, and vessel strike mortality and serious injury events.” According to NOAA, vessel strikes are one of the leading causes of death for right whales.

This year, three right whale calves died: one found on Martha’s Vineyard with evidence of fishing gear entanglement, and two more found dead near Georgia, with what NOAA’s necropsy team stated seemed like wounds from vessel strikes.

New England Aquarium communications director Pam Bechtold Snyder, whose organization conducts research on right whales, said a scientist was not available to speak with The Times by the print deadline. However, New England Aquarium released a study earlier this year stating that a 10-knot speed restriction in a wider area than what currently exists was needed to protect whales from vessel strikes.