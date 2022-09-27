Steamship wary of whale restrictions

Speed restrictions proposed for the benefit of the North Atlantic right whale would ruin the Steamship Authority schedules, the ferry line’s board was told Tuesday.

“Limiting vessels speeds from Nov. 1 to May 30 in an effort to try to protect the right whale from vessel strikes,” SSA general manager Robert Davis told the board, was at the heart of the proposed restrictions. Davis said vessels 35 feet or larger would be restricted to 10 knots. The proposed restriction zones include both Vineyard Sound and Nantucket Sound, Davis noted. He said staff recommend the SSA write to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to express objection to the proposal.

“Besides having an impact on our high speed service, we’re most concerned about the impacts that it will have on our traditional ferry service. At 10 knots, we would not be able to make [our] schedule to Nantucket, which means it would impact the number of trips we can run. Right now we’re able to operate three round trips a day with those vessels in an 18 hour operating day.”

Davis said at 10 knots the same number of trips would require more hours to accomplish.

“Which would mean we’d either have to bring an additional crew in order to do that, thus increasing our costs by one-third, or we’d have to reduce the number of trips that we’re able to run to and from Nantucket.”

Davis said staff is still looking at the Vineyard route to figure out how it would be affected.

Davis said if the SSA was forced to reduce daily trips to Nantucket to just two it would have a “devastating impact on Nantucket’s economy.”

Davis said the letter to NOAA could seek special exemptions for Vineyard and Nantucket Sounds. He noted Long Island Sound and Buzzards Bay are excluded from the restrictions.

Over the course of the last 500,000 trips to both Islands “none of our crews have documented seeing any right whales.”

“It’s going to be a fundamental change if we have to do that from an operational standpoint,” general counsel Terence Kenneally said. “And our operating experience doesn’t support the need for the change.”

Kenneally went on to say, “It seems to be an overreach and somewhat arbitrary in the way it’s being proposed.”

Davis said the SSA concerns weren’t meant to “minimize the plight of the right whales” but it appears NOAA is “creating a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist.”

SSA board member Jim Malkin, the Vineyard’s representative, said it seemed reasonable that if Buzzards Bay and Long Island Sound are excluded that Vineyard Sound and Nantucket Sound could also be excluded too. Malkin said he supported SSA staff making the ferry line’s opinions known to NOAA.

Falmouth board member Peter Jeffrey said he agreed with Davis, Kenneally, and Malkin. He added that “Vineyard Sound is quite the overreach.”

Jeffrey said it was his understanding right whale sightings occur south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket — ”not anywhere in regards to where the ferries currently run.”

HyLine Cruises president Murray Scudder, whose company is licensed under the SSA, told the board, “This would set back the Islands, particularly Nantucket, 50 plus years. Slowing down high speed vessels is not an option.”

In effect, Murray said, the proposal “eliminates” high speed ferry service.

“It would remove us from the equation,” he said.

The board didn’t take a vote but agreed to review a draft letter on the subject.