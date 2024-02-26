Dozens of right whales spotted in regional shipping lanes

1 of 2

Marine conservation officials are asking boaters to reduce vessel speeds in the region after dozens of North Atlantic right whales were spotted swimming in shipping lanes off Nantucket and Cape Cod last week.

The New England Aquarium survey team was in the area on Feb. 20 when scientists spotted a group of right whales surface feeding about 35 miles east of Nantucket. About four hours later, a second group of right whales was seen 20 miles east of Chatham.

Over the course of the six-hour flight, the aquarium reports that crews identified 31 individual right whales.

“Right whales only surface feed under specific conditions, so we felt really lucky to document them this winter. Many of the whales identified so far are adults, including several calving females who have given birth in recent years,” said Katherine McKenna, assistant research scientist in the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium. McKenna was aboard the flight.

The Feb. 20 whale sightings triggered NOAA to extend a voluntary slow speed zone, called a Dynamic Management Area (DMA), for mariners to reduce their speed to 10 knots to protect the whales. The DMA is in effect until March 7, one of several active voluntary slow zones from Maine to Virginia.

During their flight, the aquarium survey team also sighted humpback, fin, and minke whales.

NOAA is currently considering modifications to the existing vessel speed rule to better protect the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale, whose population is estimated at less than 360 individuals.