Ahead of Trump Admin, one Vineyard Wind turbine starts delivering power 

With a new president sworn into office who has already taken measures to curtail the offshore wind industry along the East Coast, Vineyard Wind officials say that one of its turbines is delivering power to the grid following a last-minute approval from the outgoing Biden Administration.

On Friday, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, based on recent revisions made to an operations plan, lifted a suspension order at the offshore wind lease area about 15 miles south of the Vineyard that has been in place over the last seven months following a Vineyard Wind turbine blade fracture.

But while lifting the suspension order allows operations to begin again, the federal agency issued a mandate that Vineyard Wind is to remove all turbine blades associated with a manufacturing plant in Canada, where a blade that fractured in July was constructed.

The federal bureau, in its order issued January 17, will not allow the blades to be installed from the Gaspéplant going forward either.

The decision came on the last business day before Trump was sworn into office, and one of the last few moves the Biden Administration made to fulfill the promise of pushing forward with the ramp up of renewable energy sources.

Trump, meanwhile, has made sweeping promises to shut down offshore wind production. And just moments after he was sworn in on Monday, he passed an executive order halting sales of new lease areas for offshore wind, pausing new approvals and permits, and providing a path to possibly terminate other projects — including Vineyard Wind.

“We’re not going to do the wind thing,” Trump said recently. “Big, ugly wind mills. They ruin your neighborhood,”

Aside from pausing new approvals, the order calls for environmental and economic reviews of offshore wind production already underway.

“Nothing in this withdrawal affects rights under existing leases in the withdrawn areas,” Monday’s executive order reads. “With respect to such existing leases, the Secretary of the Interior, in consultation with the Attorney General as needed, shall conduct a comprehensive review of the ecological, economic, and environmental necessity of terminating or amending any existing wind energy leases, identifying any legal bases for such removal, and submit a report with recommendations to the President, through the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy.”

The studies will review the environmental impacts of onshore and offshore wind projects on wildlife including birds and marine mammals. “The assessment shall also consider the economic costs associated with the intermittent generation of electricity and the effect of subsidies on the viability of the wind industry,” the executive order reads.

The order takes special aim at an onshore wind plant planned in Idaho called the Lava Ridge Wind Project.

Days before the inauguration, New Jersey republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew said that he was working on the language of an executive order that would also halt all offshore wind production in federal waters, at least temporarily.

It’s unclear immediately what Trump’s ruling could mean for Vineyard Wind. A spokesperson for the development declined to comment on the executive order.

Going forward for Vineyard Wind

In a separate statement, Vineyard Wind said they are delivering power from one turbine, which has met the “project’s stringent safety and operational conditions.”

Also a part of Friday’s Biden Administration ruling, Vineyard Wind will still have to complete an environmental study as required by BSEE in a September order. The agency also laid out a number of contingencies if a blade fracture were to take place again. There is no note of a study looking at the economic impacts of the project.

But the most striking decision in BSEE’s ruling is not allowing any blades to come from the Canada plant. It’s unclear how many blades will have to come down and how many already have come down, but the blades were part of 22 turbine towers, out of about 60 in total.

Vineyard Wind, in its revised operations plan proposed in December and approved Friday, said that the contractor charged with manufacturing and installing turbines, GE Vernova, found a manufacturing deviation at the Canada plant, which they blamed on “insufficient bonding at certain locations within the blade.” Vineyard Wind said the deviations should have been “detected at the manufacturing plant through inspection and quality control procedures.”

There have been allegations at the plant that top executives were ordering workers to falsify quality control data on turbine blades.

Vineyard Wind, in its updated proposal, said that removing blades is anticipated to result in seafloor disturbance at the up to 22 tower locations where blades will be removed. The developers note that the construction will not be on “sensitive habitats or archaeological resources.”

Outside of the Canada plant, GE Vernova also has a production facility in Cherbourg, France where turbine blades have been built as well.

In a statement, Vineyard Wind on Tuesday did not respond to questions on how many turbine blades would be impacted by Friday’s decision, but said that they are committed to safety.

“Following months of extensive work and collaboration with the federal interagency, GE Vernova and Vineyard Wind developed a detailed and rigorous approach to safely resume the construction and operation of the project,” Gilvarg said. “Friday’s action cements this plan as a modification to the COP, which strengthens the project’s construction program, ensuring that this rigorous approach will guide all project activities in perpetuity. Going forward, the companies remain committed to safety as the highest priority, and are grateful for the care and engagement with which the federal, tribal, state, and local authorities have approached this project.”

Also on Friday, the Biden Administration approved a construction and operation plan for South Coast Wind, a project 26 nautical miles south of Martha’s Vineyard that is expected to power 840,000 homes, more than double the 400,000 homes Vineyard Wind is expected to power.