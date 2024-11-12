Canada station reports “falsification scheme” at turbine plant 

A radio station in Quebec is reporting that top executives at a manufacturing plant in Canada — where turbine blades have been manufactured for Vineyard Wind — ordered workers to falsify data, which offers new insight into what may have gone wrong earlier this summer when a blade fractured off the Vineyard’s coast.

Radio Gaspesie reported at the end of October, citing anonymous sources, that an investigation conducted by lawyers with GE Vernova, the contractors building Vineyard Wind, found that senior company executives at LM Wind Power were asking employees to “falsify quality control data.” The unnamed sources said that the executives created a points system that “encouraged employees to skip verification steps,” which prioritized “production quantity over quality,” the Gaspesie report states.

The station, which covers the Gaspé Peninsula — an area along the south shore of the St. Lawrence River — also reports that the “falsification scheme” may have led to a wave of layoffs at the plant.

A spokesperson with GE Vernova was not immediately available to comment, but local media, including the Nantucket Current and New Bedford Light, have reported that a spokesperson in a statement did not address the allegations but did not dispute them either.

The reporting follows the fracturing of a turbine blade at the Vineyard Wind site in July that was blamed on poor bonding at the Canadien plant. When the blade originally fractured, debris made up of foam and fiberglass eventually washed ashore on Nantucket beaches and, to a much lesser extent, on Vineyard beaches as well.

At the end of October, Vineyard Wind and GE Vernova announced that cleanup was underway to remove debris that had sunk to the ocean floor. In the same announcement, the contractors also said that an unspecified number of turbine blades will be removed from its lease area 15 miles south of the Island. Reporting from the New Bedford Light indicates that at least 14 turbine blades that were built for Vineyard Wind have been instead shipped to France, likely due to manufacturing defects. GE Vernova operates a blade-manufacturing plant at the Port of Cherbourg.