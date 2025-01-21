Honoring King’s legacy with a call for equity

1 of 10

On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend each year, clergy and advocates from across the Island come together for a Shabbat service at the Hebrew Center to honor Dr. King and Abraham Joshua Heschel, the rabbi who famously marched with King in Selma.

Islanders packed the Hebrew Center on Friday for a night of prayer and song, and to enjoy a multicultural assortment of foods prepared by Vineyarder Chef Ting, herself of a Black and Jewish background.

But as MLK Day this year coincided with the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, many speakers made a point that it was time for Vineyard communities to come together and look out for one another.

“It feels important and essential every year, but recommitting ourselves to love and friendship, to racial justice and human rights, to multifaith relationship and nonviolence feels especially critical this year,” said Reverend Cathlin Baker of the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury, one of several guest speakers at Friday night’s celebration.

Friday’s service began with Rabbi Caryn Broitman of the Hebrew Center recognizing Heschel, a Holocaust survivor and political advocate who died in 1972.

Heschel, widely known for joining King in the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches, was deeply inspired by Reverend King, she said. “Heschel, for his part, understood Martin Luther King to be a modern-day prophet.”

“His entire family died in the Holocaust and he came to the United States,” Broitman said. “And his experience in the Holocaust made him very committed, when he saw injustice, to be a part of fighting that.”

Dhakir Warren, newly named the president of the NAACP of Martha’s Vineyard, also spoke on Friday after a “passing of the torch” by outgoing president Toni Kauffman. Warren, former executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club, told Vineyarders that he would continue working to provide opportunities for Island youth and to bridge Island communities.

“Our efforts to maintain a just society … [are] such a critical responsibility,” he told the crowd. “Even more so than before.”

Warren also highlighted the connections between Black and Jewish communities in America, citing King’s and Heschel’s work. “As we honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy and reflect on the powerful alliance between Blacks and Jewish communities and the struggle for civil rights, our shared history of persecution forged a bond that continues to inspire us,” he said.

Other speakers at the Hebrew Center spoke about a need for racial justice and understanding, with some calling out the national political climate amid the start of Donald Trump’s second term.

“It is absolutely an honor and a pleasure to be here this evening, particularly to have this conversation at this intersection … and particularly on this weekend, at this time,” said Sheryl Taylor, Equity and Access Coordinator at Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools.

Taylor spoke about the district’s work to promote cultural inclusivity in education, as the public schools are currently in an equity audit review of policies and practices. She said that the project will lay the groundwork for students to learn bridge divides across cultures.

“As we are looking at our hope for the future, I think we have the structures in place and systems in place to start to begin to create the global citizens that we want to create, because they are going to be able to get on a plane and go out in the world,” she said. “And more importantly, the world comes here every summer.”

Kauffman spoke second and last on Friday. She ended her remarks by quoting the late Congressman and civil rights advocate John King. “‘Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year. It is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever, be afraid to make some noise, and get in good trouble, necessary trouble,’” she read.

Speaking to The Times after Shabbat services, Kauffman and Warren said that work at the NAACP is upcoming to further connect Vineyard communities.

“We are looking at doing some collaborations with other social justice organizations in the community. We came together before the elections, and we’re going to continue that unified energy,” Kauffman said.

“Stay tuned,” said Warren.