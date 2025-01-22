Man who sped off Oak Bluffs pier dies

A case against a man accused of ramming into a police cruiser and driving off of the Steamship Authority pier in Oak Bluffs last year has been closed after the suspect passed away.

Justin LeBlanc, a 51-year-old man from Oak Bluffs, died in Tisbury.

Both Cass Luskin, LeBlanc’s attorney, and Tisbury Police Lt. Bill Brigham said they could not comment on the man’s passing.

“Due to the personal and sensitive nature of his passing and with respect to his family, we cannot comment on his death,” Lt. Bill Brigham said, who only confirmed in which town LeBlanc died.

Edgartown District Court records show Judge Joseph Hurley ordered all 12 of LeBlanc’s charges be dropped on Friday, when a discovery compliance and jury election session was scheduled.

LeBlanc was arraigned in April following a dramatic incident in which he was accused of ramming into a police cruiser before driving off the Steamship Authority pier in Oak Bluffs. The incident followed an alleged domestic dispute involving LeBlanc’s wife.

LeBlanc had pleaded not guilty to the charges in April.