Barnstable misses first ferry run to Nantucket

The Barnstable, the Steamship Authority’s newest freight ferry, missed its first scheduled run to Nantucket this weekend because of mechanical issues.

According to an online post made by the ferry service on Saturday, the Barnstable would not run on Saturday or Sunday while its keel cooler was repaired. The freight ferry Sankaty, which was being used on the Martha’s Vineyard route, was sent to take the Barnstable’s place.

Steamship Authority Communications Director Sean Driscoll said there is currently no timeline as to when the Barnstable repairs will be completed.

Meanwhile, the freight ferry Governor was brought back into service to sail on the Vineyard route.

The Barnstable was commissioned last month during a ceremony in Hyannis. Its sister freight vessel, the Aquinnah, is planned to serve on the Martha’s Vineyard route once it completes refurbishments and U.S. Coast Guard testing.

Meanwhile, the Steamship is warning passengers that “gusty winds” are forecasted for Tuesday and may cause cancellations on their routes. According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday is expected to experience gusts up to 40 mph.