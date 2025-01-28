Cribbage Club results

Eighteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are below:

First, Rita Castro with an 11/5 +51 card

Second, Mary Alice Russell with a 10/5 +84 card

Third, Tricia Bergeron with a 10/4 +107 card

Fourth, Doug Werther with a 9/4 +29 card

Fifth, Bob Hakenson with an 8/4 +29 card

No one got a 24-point hand! There were a total of 10 skunks (a game won by more than 30 points).

If you play cribbage, come on by and try us out. We play every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room. Entrance is across from the tennis courts. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm and start playing at 6 pm SHARP!