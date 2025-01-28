Island institutions scramble to understand federal-funding freeze 

A freeze on federal loans and grants recently passed by the Trump Administration has Islanders — some providing essential services — scrambling to understand how the order will impact their institutions, some reaching out to Massachusetts lawmakers for help.

From leaders at the Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe worried about grant funding they rely on for numerous programs, to Island nonprofits and airport officials concerned about ongoing projects, many are uncertain how widespread the impacts could be or if they’ll be impacted at all.

A Monday memo from Matthew J. Vaeth, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, ordered all federal agencies to halt disbursement of financial aid and obligations. The agencies were ordered to review, by Feb. 10, which of their programs were “implicated” by President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

“The use of Federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve,” the memo reads.

The freeze goes into effect on Tuesday at 5 pm.

Attorney generals from several states, including Massachusetts, are suing Trump over the order.

On the Island, the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) chairwoman Cheryl Andrews-Maltais said the tribe has already received its base annual funding and anticipates they can weather through the end of the order; but she is eyeing how the rest of the federal budget will play out.

The tribe’s programs and services are “totally reliant” on annual federal funding and grants, according to Andrews-Maltais. She said the tribe’s various activities — including the environmental programs, elders’ programs, children’s programs, and justice and social services programs — could be impacted depending on how the order plays out.

“The memo and other executive orders are very disturbing and troubling to us and all of Indian Country,” Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, chairwoman of the Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe, told the Times.

Andrews-Maltais said only tribes have a special “government-to-government” relationship with the federal government in the United States, which has a trust and treaty obligations to indigenous communities.

“They owe us,” she said. “We paid it forward with the lives of our ancestors, our lands, and our natural resources in exchange for the United States providing for our health, education, and general welfare. So this order, that seems to include tribes, is yet another breach of their solemn promise to us.”

Meanwhile, transportation services on the Island are also feeling a pinch from the order.

“It’s of great concern,” said Geoff Freeman, director of Martha’s Vineyard Airport. “We are watching and aware of what’s going on with the new administration and how they’re dealing with all parts of the government right now.”

Freeman said funding from the Federal Aviation Administration usually covers 90 percent of the airport’s airside projects, like equipment purchases and rehabilitating runways. While there is still time before these types of projects need to be addressed, Freeman was concerned about the $40 million airport terminal renovation, which was kickstarted with a $15 million FAA grant the airport received in October.

So far, Freeman said he hasn’t received word on how FAA funding may be impacted and the airport has reached out to the state’s Congressional lawmakers about the order. For now, work on the project will continue as planned to meet deadlines.

“Given this administration, we’ll just have to wait and see,” Freeman said.

Other Island organizations are also keeping a close eye on the federal order. In a mass email, the Martha’s Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative told organizations dependent on federal funding to closely monitor the situation and that the order “could significantly impact a wide range of programs, including those managed by nonprofit organizations.”

“There are concerns that nonprofit organizations focused on health and research initiatives, providing essential services, or educational programs may be affected,” the email reads.

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has been jabbed at before for receiving federal funding. Last year, Rand Paul, a Republican Senator from Kentucky, criticized over $1 million in federal funding the hospital had received as “shameful.”

For now, hospital officials are keeping an eye on the order. “We are assessing the situation and determining if there will be any impact from the recently announced federal actions at this time,” Claire Seguin, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital chief nurse and vice president of operations, said in a statement.

Schools on Martha’s Vineyard are also determining how the order could impact programs, but Amy Houghton, chair of the All-Island school committee, said it’s still unclear where the financial “pinches” could be from the order, whether that’d be sweeping or more specific cuts to programs, like English language learner programs.

“I think everyone is still unsure,” Houghton said, adding that efforts are underway to “respond appropriately” rather than “reactively.”

Some organizations are less concerned with the order.

Cole Powers, Island Elderly Housing board president, said it was currently uncertain how the order could impact the housing service. The senior housing service is currently undergoing restructuring for a more streamlined organization and seeking bids for building upgrades, a process estimated to cost between $10 million to $15 million with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Powers said he thinks the current administration also understands the nationwide housing crisis and he expects government funding toward housing initiatives will be preserved, if not expanded.

“At this time, I would not want to cry wolf because it may not be a problem, but it very well may be,” Powers said.

The pause on grant funding does not apply to financial assistance given directly to individuals, like student loans or Pell grants, Social Security, or Medicare, the New York Times reported.

This is a developing story. If you think your organization could be impacted by the federal order, please reach out to editor@mvtimes.com or eunki@mvtimes.com.