Tisbury hires town administrator

Joseph LaCivita, current general manager of a small New York city, will be Tisbury’s next town administrator. According to a Monday press release from the town, LaCivita will be appointed on March 3.

LaCivita’s salary will be $200,000, and he will receive a yearly housing stipend of $36,000, town select board chair John Cahill confirmed to The Times on Tuesday.

The town has yet to release other details in the contract.

LaCivita has served since 2020 as manager of Watervliet, a city of about 10,000 residents in New York. In this position, he manages a $15.1 million annual budget and directly oversees day-to-day town operations, the release stated. He has also served over a decade as director of planning and economic development in Colonie, NY, a city of 86,000 residents, and deputy commissioner and chief administrative officer of the Empire State Development Corporation, a state department.

LaCivita also holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from SUNY Empire State College and is a candidate for a master’s degree in Public Administration from Marist College.

He has also developed multiple commercial properties, including historic buildings, with his wife Diane, the release states.

“Coming to Tisbury is really a dream come true for me and Diane,” he is quoted. “For years, we’ve cherished what Martha’s Vineyard has offered us as visitors and now we have a chance to contribute to the community and help it address its myriad challenges and opportunities.”

“I’m looking forward to getting started, meeting with employees and residents, and gaining a deeper understanding of the community,” he also stated.

“Joe brings to Tisbury a wealth of experience and he’ll play a key leadership role in our community,” select board chair John Cahill stated in the release. “Joe’s management style is based on employee collaboration and community engagement, and we believe he’s a great fit for the culture of our special town.”

The select board unanimously decided in December to offer Mr. LaCivita the job after an interview at town hall.