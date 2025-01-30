A return to civil discourse

As promised, The MV Times is bringing back the online comment section, after a respite over the holidays and a review of our policies for posting online.

As we have stated in the past, the dialogue had descended into a place we felt was not healthy — similar to the vitriol we’ve seen across social media and on national news — and it was time to reflect and try to rein it in. We believe that community media provides an important place to exchange ideas on the challenges we face, and we know that those challenges are only growing more intense.

But in order to have healthy dialogue, we need both a culture of respect and some appropriate guardrails. After your input, for which we are grateful, as well as input from our staff and Island leaders in the faith, civil rights, nonprofit, and education communities, we have what we believe will help us ensure there is a place for free speech, free of hate and vitriol.

We also consider this an evolving process. We have done our best to remove some of the more offensive comments that have come to our attention. If you see something that we missed and should come to our attention, please let us know. We have also begun to form a small advisory group that can give us guidance when we need it. We are creating this group from a broad spectrum of the Island community, and as we draw on their wisdom and knowledge, we will share more about this initiative in the months ahead. If you or someone you know would be interested in helping us, please reach out.

Of course, as this effort gets underway to improve our comments and the civility with which we discuss important issues on our webpages, we are always willing to hear from you. Send suggestions you may have to our moderator and news editor, Sam Houghton, at sam.houghton@mvtimes.com or editor@mvtimes.com.

Here are the guidelines that we have landed on: