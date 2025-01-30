Trump wind order likely to impact unpermitted windfarms

More than a week has passed since President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at the nascent offshore wind industry, and there is still some uncertainty as to which projects are in the crosshairs of the new administration, and which ones will likely skate by.

The uncertainty could impact hundreds of turbines planned for the Island’s coastal waters.

Trump’s decision is also uncorking a mix of criticism and applause on the Vineyard, with some Islanders — noting they are no fans of President Trump — saying they are appreciative of his efforts to slow the industry down, even if he is in it for the wrong reasons.

“Although I am no Trump supporter in any way, I’m happy that he has stopped, for now, any future [offshore wind] leases for the next four years,” said Jason Gale, a Vineyard fisherman. “I feel these projects were extremely fast-tracked, and many studies were either not done or done hastily.”

Others on the Island believe the executive order represents a sad state of affairs as the country shifts away from solving the climate crisis and becomes more reliant on fossil fuels.

Regardless, the administration is just a week into power, and is already making sweeping impacts within the industry.

Trump’s executive order halts the approval of new permits at new lease areas, and requests that federal officials conduct environmental and economic reviews of offshore wind projects in “existing lease” areas.

Experts in the field believe that offshore wind developments that are already under construction, like Vineyard Wind, or are fully completed, won’t be under further scrutiny; or at least, they won’t be shuttered.

That might not be the case for a number of projects on the Vineyard coast, even one that received last-minute approvals from the Biden administration earlier this month.

On the last day of the Biden administration, officials approved a construction and operation plan for South Coast Wind, a project 26 nautical miles south of Martha’s Vineyard that is expected to power 840,000 homes. Despite its being the final approval needed from the federal Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management, the project could still need further federal permitting, casting some doubt on its future for at least the next four years.

“It’s a very complex process,” said Kelt Wilska, offshore wind director for the Environmental League of Massachusetts, an advocacy group. “SouthCoast Wind is fully permitted, but I can’t speak to how else this order would impact the project.”

Wilska said that the Environmental League is still reviewing how extensive the executive order can be, and how broadly it applies to these projects. While the Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management gave its final approval for SouthCoast Wind, Wilska said there is still a question about whether Trump’s new order would extend to authority over permitting from other federal agencies, like the Environmental Protection Agency or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Officials with the development say that they are still trying to understand the impacts, but they aren’t throwing in the towel.

“We will continue to assess the scope and implications of the executive orders on our three U.S. projects,” said Michael Brown, CEO of SouthCoast Wind and Ocean Winds North America. “Offshore wind farms are long-term development projects, and we will keep on finding a path forward in coordination with all relevant authorities.”

Other projects off the Island’s coast that will likely be impacted include Starboard Wind, an 1,184-megawatt Orstead project about 30 miles south of the Islands that is still in the surveying phases. Wilska said it’s unclear how the executive order would impact projects still undergoing surveying. Vineyard Wind 2, which is still in the permitting stages, will likely be impacted.

For projects like Revolution Wind and Vineyard Wind, which are currently under construction, and South Fork Wind, which is completed, Wilska said that prevailing knowledge is that the administration’s action would not impact those projects.

“The economic impacts of tampering with a project under construction, even for this president, would be very severe, and I don’t think he would want to mess with that,” Wilska said. “At this point, barring some kind of emergency, projects under construction are very hard to be stopped and dismantled.”

Still, Wilska notes that the order not only upends efforts to curb climate change, it will have economic consequences. “We are disappointed and perplexed about the Trump administration’s executive order, given that $25 billion have been invested in manufacturing, vessel construction, and port development,” Wilska said.

On the Island, residents like Gale say that Trump’s order can give pause to the industry they say is having an impact on their livelihood. Gale said that it is frustrating that researchers are looking at the impacts of offshore wind off the coast in real time, including scientists in Woods Hole who are reviewing the effects of monopile driving on marine species. “This studying as we go isn’t the best approach, in my opinion,” he said.

He suggests letting Vineyard Wind finish its project, and use it as a control in this experiment for the next five to 10 years. “Then we will have a good idea of the power supplied and the damage (or not) it has done to the surrounding environment,” he said.

Lisa and Buddy Vanderhoop in Aquinnah are also pleased with Trump’s decision, although noting that the president isn’t in it for the right reasons.

“We hate Trump. We like clean energy,” said Buddy Vanderhoop, an Island fisherman who has pushed back against wind farms off the coast of Aquinnah. “These wind turbines are out of control. I look out my bedroom, living room, kitchen, and the only thing I see is blinking red lights. It’s hideous.”

Still, the couple understands the need for renewable energy, and Lisa Vanderhoop said that she is conflicted, knowing that Trump is targeting offshore wind to provide a boost to the use of more fossil fuels when the planet is at a tipping point. “He’s not taking on wind because of Vineyard residents’ concerns. He’s Big Oil. He’s ‘Drill, baby, drill.’”

Kate Warner, an advocate for green energy on the Island, says she’s saddened by Trump’s decision. Renewable energy will need to be part of a solution to fight climate change, and to make sure the Earth continues to be a habitable place for humanity.

“Trump is a setback. It is really a shame.”