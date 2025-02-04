Tracy Elizabeth Donahue

Tracy Elizabeth (Alwardt) Donahue passed away at the age of 45, in the company of her family, on Jan. 31, 2025.

She was born in Falmouth to parents Frank Rhinold and Marie Bernadette Alwardt. Tracy was almost born on the water. Returning and growing up on the beaches of Martha’s Vineyard, Falmouth, Sandwich, and Florida, she became an avid swimmer and coin diver. She was taken in by her grandfather, Peter (“Babe”) Evans, whom she helped care for until his passing in 2014. She spent her youth working hard in many of the local Dunkin’ Donuts and A&Ps. During her teens she met her husband, Donald Donahue III, who joined her in the Sandwich Youth Task Force, dedicated to making Sandwich safer and filled with teen activities.

She and Donald had two children, Donny and Elora, whom she lovingly spent her days raising, even running a daycare for them and their cousins. As her ailments started to beset her, early in her life, she became a homemaker, and took on the role of the neighborhood mother. She could turn a rainy day into a sunny day for every child she watched. She instilled the love of language, literature, and science in her children, and those she spoke with, ever hoping to spark curiosity. A master of encouragement; she never failed to tell anyone to follow their dreams and be an independent thinker.

She dedicated her life to seeing her children and her family to always strive for the best. One of her many portions of wisdom was, “Always try to be better than your parents.” She always lent an ear, even if she chose to play devil’s advocate. With a love of travel, she visited many places, and had her heart set on many more. Ultimately, her voyage started and ended at the ocean — she always told everyone it’s where she belonged.

Tracy is survived by her husband of 27 years, Donald Donahue III; and by her children, Donald Donahue IV and Elora Donahue; and her large, loving family, including her beloved dogs and cats.

Services are private. For online condolences, please visit nickersonfh.com.