‘Everything: New and Selected Poems’ by Terry Lucas

At the Vineyard Haven Public Library at 6 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 11, Terry Lucas will read from his new collection of poetry, “Everything: New and Selected Poems,” followed by a question and answer period. “Everything” is the winner of the Blue Light Book Award.

Terry Lucas is a poet, author, editor, and poetry coach. His previous books include “The Thing Itself,” “Dharma Rain,” “In This Room,” “If They Have Ears to Hear” (winner of the Copperdome Chapbook Award), and “Altar Call” (a winner in the 2012 San Gabriel Valley Literary Festival). His poems, essays, articles, memoir pieces, short fiction, and reviews can be found in numerous national literary journals, including Alaska Quarterly Review, “Best New Poets,” Columbia Poetry Review, Crab Orchard Review, Fifth Wednesday Journal, Green Mountains Review, Prime Number Magazine, and the Sun.

This event will be held on the upper level, with refreshments provided by Friends of the Vineyard Haven Public Library. For more information, please call at 508-696-4211, or send an email to vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org.