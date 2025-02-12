Budding MVRHS wrestling team wins league championship

For the first time since the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Wrestling team was reestablished just two years ago, Island wrestlers took first place at the Cape and Islands dual championships this past weekend.

Nearing the end of their second consecutive full season, the Vineyarders defeated Barnstable 39-35 and Nauset 42-30. Even though they fell short to Sandwich 12-53, they wrapped up enough points to take first place.

The Vineyarders also defeated Barnstable for the first time a week earlier, giving the team a much needed confidence boost going into sectionals, said head coach Jerry Kadien.

Kadien was proud of his team’s hard work despite being down wrestlers for some key weight classes throughout the season. Missing weight classes was an added challenge to securing important points in dual meets.

“We have been down weight classes all year, which for wrestling means you’re giving up points, making it difficult to win against established programs,” Kadien said.

While the success was an overall team effort, several wrestlers delivered unexpected, vital victories at the duals.

Against Barnstable, Nauset and Sandwich, Odin Robinson, who wrestles in the 132 to 138 pound weight class, delivered three pins. Isaac Lefebvre (150 pounds) secured a critical pin against Barnstable, Xander Miller (165 pounds) had a clutch, come-from-behind victory against Barnstable, Jordan Souza (190 pounds) returned from a long absence with a critical pin over Barnstable, and Xander Laiacona (285 pounds) won in a decision 4-3 over Barnstable to seal the Vineyard victory.

Since the program’s revival, the Vineyard team has faced some logistical challenges, competing 100 percent on the road. But that could be changing soon.

“Being a second year program we are still a 100 percent road team,” said Kadien. “We are still traveling to every matchup we have. But now we have a competition where we can set up a home match next year. It speaks to the dedication of the athletes.”

“So I want to say congratulations to our kids on being a part of that — getting it up and running again — how challenging that can be,” he added.

Looking ahead, the team is set to compete in the sectional tournament at Cohasset High School this Saturday. Last season the Vineyard wrestling team secured just one individual win at the sectionals match, but this year coach Kadien is hoping to net a few more.