Lazarus steps down as CTAC head

The Chilmark Town Affairs Council — the nonprofit that runs summer programming at the town’s tennis courts — is under new leadership as President Suellen Lazarus has chosen to not seek re-election for its top position.

The council announced the winners of its election, including their new President Michelle O’Connor, on February 7.

Lazarus commented on the results in a press release.

“I am thrilled to welcome these new officers, who bring a wealth of experience and dedication to CTAC. I am immensely proud to have served with this board, and to have worked with Susan Andrien, our Executive Director,” she said. “They are extraordinarily dedicated to building a strong and welcoming community.”

She told The Times on Thursday that she decided to not seek re-election before her first term began. “Officers can serve for two consecutive terms. However, when I accepted the position, I said I would only serve for one term,” she said.

O’Connor, a Chilmark resident, previously served as council secretary for three years.

Lazarus has been the target of criticism from some town officials and residents, some recommending last year that she not return due to complaints about her leadership style.

The restructuring comes as a town committee overseeing summer programming at the community center has submitted a report on its management, a mandate of a town meeting vote where many felt the council was ignoring year-rounders’ desires for summer programming.

The Chilmark select board is set to hear the final report of the Chilmark Community Center Moderator’s Committee on February 18. The report was released on Thursday afternoon. That meeting starts at 3 pm.

O’Connor was not immediately available for comment.