Federal funding concern lingers for new airport terminal

Martha’s Vineyard Airport is moving forward with plans for a renovated terminal even as uncertainties linger around federal funding.

The airport is pursuing a $40 million terminal renovation that was kick-started after it was approved for a $15 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in October.

A design is being developed for the new terminal and Airport Finance Controller Ann Metcalf said the airport was in good financial shape for the project. Still, Airport Commission Vice Chair Don Ogilvie expressed concern during a Thursday commission meeting whether the $15 million grant would really be available “given what is going on in Washington.”

The Trump Administration last month attempted to freeze the disbursement of federal grants and loans; while the order was rescinded, the Associated Press reported that a federal judge found that not all of the funding was released. The attempted federal funding freeze had caused confusion among Vineyard institutions, including the airport.

Metcalf said her understanding was that the funding couldn’t be rescinded since it was already approved.

“I can’t guarantee that, of course,” she said.

Airport Commissioner Geoff Wheeler highlighted that federal and state aviation regulators were telling airports across the country to continue business as usual under the assumption that awarded funding would come through.

“There is the possibility with this administration. You never know what they’re going to call back or say you can’t do,” Wheeler said. “But right now, the FAA and everybody else, even the bankers, are saying it’s something you should count on.”

Geoff Freeman, Martha’s Vineyard Airport director, told the Times on Friday that the funding was earmarked for the airport and that a final application will be presented to the FAA with the construction costs in June. He said the federal agency has been actively involved with the process, evaluating what would be eligible for reimbursements.

Freeman said the renovations will focus on enclosing the departure area, which is currently a tented space with limited protections from the elements, and reconfiguring the operational space for the Transportation Safety Administration. And, Freeman said the project is being done through a mixture of federal funding, state funding, and the airport’s own budget.

“There would be no burden on any of the tax bases on the Island,” he said.

The new terminal design will need to go through local regulatory agencies, like the Martha’s Vineyard Commission and the West Tisbury planning board.