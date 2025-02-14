Turkeys presumed positive for bird flu

Turkeys found dead in Edgartown this month have been designated as preliminary positive cases of bird flu, the first official indication of the disease’s presence on Martha’s Vineyard.

Brice Boutot, the health agent in Edgartown, told The Times that advice for the public regarding bird flu, also known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, remains the same — people should avoid diseased birds and protect their own animals from exposure.

MassWildlife officials announced results on Friday for samples from the approximately 20 turkeys, which were found dead early this month in the Smith Hollow neighborhood. The department has also designated a blue jay found dead in Edgartown as a preliminary positive, Boutot said on Friday.

The birds will be further tested by federal officials, results from which could take weeks to come in.

Boutot also told The Times that 10 more turkeys from the same flock have died since the first grouping was found dead.

The release states that there have been no cases of the disease in humans in Massachusetts, and that humans are at minimal risk of infection if they do not engage in direct contact with infected animals. It also listed advice for people in order to limit the disease’s impact.

The public should report any sick or dead poultry to mass.gov/reportpoultry, the release states.

It also states that people should keep their backyard poultry flocks inside to limit exposure to wild birds, and should change standing water daily. The release also states that the public should not feed wild birds, and should remove birdfeeders, birdbaths, and other conditions that encourage wild birds to congregate.

People should also keep their cats indoors, as the disease can be fatal to them, the release states. Dogs should be leashed and not allowed to interact with sick or dead birds.