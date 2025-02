Every Sunday, from 11 am to 2 pm at the First Light Café in the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, enjoy delicious food and nonalcoholic beverages while listening to a classic, soulful vinyl DJ set by Vincent Patricola, with occasional special guests. Can’t make it in person? Catch the live stream or a sample set online. This program is free and open to the public. Feb. 16 through March 2. More information at bit.ly/MVM_BSideBrunch. Vineyard Haven.