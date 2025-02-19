Dine: The Food Truck

1 of 8

On another brisk morning, I find myself thankful for heated seats. Oh, technology! I am driving a bit faster than usual. It’s 6:55 am, and I am worried I might arrive late to work. No time for coffee. I didn’t even have time to throw on my favorite music for the long ride from Aquinnah. I try my best to stay positive, so I won’t say it’s a bad day –– just a rough start. The cup is half-full. Well, maybe like three-quarters full.

To my surprise, I arrive at work on time, so I start feeling better. I unzip my coat, grab my bag, and then grab my lu … nch — I forgot my lunchbox! Of course. As soon as I start feeling better, something else goes wrong. I forgot my lunch! Packing lunch is very important to me. These days life is too expensive to buy lunch every day, and saving money is a top priority.

I find myself venting to a coworker. After a second passes, she says, “Hey!” Why don’t you order from the Food Truck?” I stop and scratch my head in confusion as I try to understand, what food truck? She said, “You know, the Food Truck? It’s outside the ice rink.”

Oh, that’s right! My grandmother loves it. She used to bring us food from there on her visits to us in the summers. I turn to my coworker and say, “I love the idea, but I don’t like leaving for lunch. By the time they make the food and I get back, my break is basically over.”

She tells me that you can actually text your orders, and they will text back! It sounded too good to be true. I’m young, but I hate automated lines, self-checkouts, and any time I can’t speak to a real human for a service.

“Seriously, you text them and they will text you back,” she said. I have to see for myself. I text the number, and they text back almost instantly, asking me questions and clarifying my request. I am very pleased with the customer service, speedy responses, and ease of ordering. I order the Chicken Caesar Wrap with a side of Rosemary Fries. My order is ready when I arrive, and they greet me with a smile. I choose to eat in my car while I listen to a podcast about Mike Vrabel returning to my beloved Patriots.

First thing I notice is the size of the wrap –– a good amount, but not overstuffed to the point where it’s falling apart. Huge points with me. I hate when wraps aren’t wrapped properly and fall apart. The vegetables taste fresh, the chicken is juicy, and the dressing is right as rain. Safe to say, it is currently my top Caesar wrap on Martha’s Vineyard.

The Rosemary Fries –– where do I start? These have to be in the top three fries on the Island. I dream of these fries. I now ask at other restaurants if they have seasoned fries. Seriously, these fries are no joke. I am obsessed with the rosemary salt they bless their fries with. Ten out of ten.

The Food Truck, located at 91 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road in Oak Bluffs, is open 11 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday, and closed Saturday and Sunday. They also run the Puck Stop at the Ice Arena. (Some good hockey games lately!) One last thing, of course: I’ll share the number to text your orders to. I can’t withhold such a thing! 508-560-5883. You’re welcome. Learn more about the Food Truck at facebook.com/thefoodtruckmv.