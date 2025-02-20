No on-Island ICE arrests so far, since Trump inauguration

While ICE representative James Covington has confirmed, no ICE activity has occurred on the Island so far this year, individuals arrested by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston last year have been deported.

At the Edgartown District Court on Wednesday, two individuals previously apprehended by ERO Boston last year – held in ICE’s wing of the Plymouth county jail – were deported out of the country by ICE, resulting in their failure to appear at their Edgartown District Court summons on Wednesday.

Warley Neto, who was arrested by ERO Boston in August of last year for charges of repeatedly assaulting a Massachusetts minor and Gustavo Augusto Mroczkoski, who was arrested in September for drug and firearm possession charges, have been deported out of the United States – something the Edgartown District Court was not made aware of, until they failed to appear for their scheduled court dates on Wednesday.

According to a court representative who preferred to remain nameless, from the perspective of the court, whether the individual is deported or not is not relevant. All the court is aware of is that the individual did not appear for their summons.

ICE Spokesperson James Covington, told the Times there has been “no ICE activity” on Martha’s Vineyard since the start of the Trump administration.