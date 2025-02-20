Review of Steamship electric vehicle policy warranted

There is no question that climate change is having a detrimental effect on our planet and our way of life. If we are smart, we’ll transition to a fossil-fuel-free world as quickly and safely as we can.

The Vineyard, through guidance from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, is on its way. Like Massachusetts, the hope is to be powered by renewable energy completely within the next 15 years, a bold but commendable target.

A significant part of that plan is transitioning our cars to electric, with transportation representing a major part of our carbon emissions. And there is a long way to go. According to state statistics, less than 5 percent of Island cars are electric. With the market starting to shift, we will likely start to see more and more electric cars, but there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done, and humps that will help ease our consumer concerns.

What is troubling and likely not helping the cause is a Steamship Authority rigid policy regarding the transportation of damaged electric vehicles.

Based on guidance from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Steamship policy states that electric or hybrid cars with a damaged battery cannot ride the ferry. Electric vehicles that are damaged in general may not be able to get aboard either. The policy grants vessel captains and agents the authority to decide if a vehicle is damaged enough not to allow it aboard.

Of course the Steamship is right to be cautious. While rare, electric car batteries can cause serious fires that are exceedingly difficult to extinguish. If there were even one fire from an electric car on a ferry, the consequences could be dire for everyone on board.

But while cautious, the Steamship doesn’t need to be a detriment to our commitment of going fossil-fuel-free.

Battery fires are exceedingly rare. The policy was based on reports that during Hurricane Ian, several Teslas burst into flames, but only after they were exposed to saltwater … for days. What are the chances of even a minuscule amount of saltwater touching the battery of a vehicle riding a Steamship ferry?

And the policy, as our reporting has indicated, could turn people off from going electric for a simple reason. As we know, there are few services available on the Island. Car mechanics, or at least car dealerships, are among the services that aren’t exactly prolific. That leaves many needing to take their car off-Island for work.

But what happens when you hit a deer, and your electric car suffers front-end damage, as was the case with one driver interviewed by The Times? With few options of getting work done on the Island, and with ferry operators not wanting to transport the vehicle, we’re in a bind.

Also problematic: There’s a lot of subjectivity in the Steamship policy. As written, a ferry captain or agent who is probably not an expert in electric car batteries, and who probably has only moments to inspect the car, makes the decision. Should we not be relying on expert opinions instead?

What we suggest is a better idea is that any vehicle owner with a damaged car should have the option to bring the vehicle to a certified mechanic, maybe a special, even town, official who is certified. Instead of a ferry agent, an expert can determine whether the car is safe for transit. And this isn’t out of the question. There are federal programs that can offer certifications for this very practice.

So we applaud the Steamship for being cautious, but it’s too much. We are hopeful that our Steamship representatives will revisit this policy, and find a way to not deter Islanders from purchasing an electric vehicle.