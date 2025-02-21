MV Community Services welcomes new CEO

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) is welcoming a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in mid March – Dean Teague – to head their operations following the departure of Beth Folcarelli in 2024, according to a press release from February 13th.

Scott Turton has been the interim CEO at MVCS for the past few months, heading up projects, monitoring their building operations, and overseeing the day-to-day activities of their staff. While many recent MVCS projects were started under the previous CEO’s instruction, a lot of progress has been made with Turton in the CEO chair, such as the demolition of some MVCS buildings, including one that housed the Harbor Homes winter shelter, and the relocation of staff offices to temporary offices across Vineyard Haven. According to their press release, Turton will be continuing in this role until Teague’s appointment is finalized.

Michael Goldsmith, the President of the Board of Directors of MVCS, said he’s confident about their choice to appoint Teague with the CEO title and responsibilities.

“Dean is a highly effective and inspiring leader with a proven record of accomplishment.” said Goldsmith.“Throughout his career, he has fostered innovative community health initiatives, consistently improved access to services, and effectively led non-profit organizations with financial and operational excellence. He also understands the vital role of MVCS on the island and the importance of our mission in the community.”

While Teague is not from the Island, he does have ties in Massachusetts as a Marshfield, MA native. According to the MVCS press release, he also has a long track record of community service and leadership roles, most recently in Maryland – where he currently resides. He spent 11 years as the President and CEO of CalvertHealth System, a non-profit health system in Prince Fredrick, Maryland that serves a wide range of community needs and boasts over 1,500 employees.

Teague is also a veteran, with his career in healthcare beginning in the United States Navy Medical Corps, where he served for 24 years. He has a Master in Science in Healthcare Administration.

“I look forward to using my experience in strategic planning and the healthcare industry to identify innovative care solutions for the unique needs of Islanders,” Teague stated in the press release., “I look forward to settling into my new community, getting to know my colleagues and neighbors and becoming a proud and productive resident of this amazing Island.”