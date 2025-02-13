What’s next for the Island’s unhoused population? 

The Island’s only shelter for the unhoused is set to close next month, leaving a gap in services that recent reports have indicated is only growing, largely due to the lack of any Island-wide municipal effort to solve the issue.

The 25-bed capacity emergency winter shelter, run by the nonprofit Harbor Homes, has been operational since 2019. For the past four years, they’ve taken up residency in a building at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services that’s set to be demolished as part of the Community Center’s broader expansion project in March that’s long been in the works.

All the while, Harbor Homes has unsuccessfully looked for a more permanent location, stymied by a combination of restrictive zoning, infrastructure challenges, and residents that don’t like the idea of a shelter in their neighborhood.

Harbor Homes will instead lean on the Island’s faith community to help shelter the unhoused, a year beyond the reports of a record number of guests using the facility.

It’s unclear what the plan is for those experiencing homelessness this summer, with no year round shelter and many unhoused people were reported to be living in the state forest.

The shelter closure comes at the same time as two reports from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) highlighted the homelessness issue.

One of these reports, the 2024 MV Housing Needs Assessment from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission with Karen Sunnarborg Consulting, publicized in October, states that a significant reason why homelessness has continued to grow is because towns across the Island haven’t taken action yet.

“The absence of a County Public Health Department for the Island contributes to the lack of an integrated public health response to homelessness,” the report states. “A more robust array of public health services in general is required to address the needs of unhoused residents.”

Local health agents from three different towns said there is no Island-wide, concerted effort to address the unhoused here. All of them said they would help if a plan was put into action, but as of now, their role is to minimize disease and health risk as it arises in that population.

Aside from the needs assessment report, a subsequent, supplementary zoning analysis prepared by the MVC and the Barrett Planning Group, further highlights a lack of zoning to accommodate a permanent unhoused shelter — which helps explain why Harbor Homes, a nonprofit, has struggled for years to find a permanent location.

According to the 2024 zoning analysis, there’s an increase from the MV Commission’s estimate of 120 unhoused individuals in 2023. The report stated, “On any given day in Dukes County, in 2024, up to 150 individuals face homelessness… 54 guests accessed the Emergency Shelter this winter [2023-2024], a significant increase from past years.”

While some unhoused individuals sleep in their car, crash at a friends’ house, or sleep outside, many others rely on the hospitality of the shelter and their volunteers.

The 2024 Housing Needs Assessment suggests that local town officials look to zoning bylaw changes or departmental adjustments that could create more opportunities for resident housing if they want a thriving community that reflects a range of income statuses. Rising housing costs cater to a population that can afford them, forcing some long-time residents to move, and others ending up without a home, the report suggests.

The assessment also called out the “Island Shuffle,” a phenomenon where locals are forced to move frequently to adjust to the Vineyard’s seasonal changes. According to the report, this has contributed to a rising unhoused population.

As a result, the demographics of those utilizing the winter shelter are changing — more working adults have found solace in Harbor Homes after losing housing in the off-season.

“Of those who are confronting homelessness, many are contributing members of the Island’s local economies,” the report stated.

Following the publication of the reports, there has been some effort aimed at addressing the issue, though it’s unlikely any meaningful change will come by the time Harbor Homes closes its shelter — scheduled for March 1st.

Mark Leonard, Oak Bluffs select board and affordable housing committee member, told the Times that the zoning analysis came out too late for the town to submit zoning articles for town meeting this spring.

“November would be the earliest that [zoning bylaw changes] would be presented to the town for a vote,” Leonard said.

But, he clarified that zoning bylaws may not help the building search for Harbor Homes with the immediacy they require, even if they were changed sooner. Zoning bylaws are a long-term solution, but finding a building for a new shelter is a short term problem.

According to Leonard, the significance of these reports is that they bring the attention of the towns to the growing crisis of unhoused Islanders, and pave the way for future action. The next steps they’re taking to mitigate housing concerns are the development of a Housing Production Plan.

“We’re going to start the process next week,” Leonard said. “The Housing Production Plan could be done in 4-6 months… It is an action plan of how the towns could meet their goals.”

The goals include addressing the unhoused population here, and the housing crisis as a whole.

Even though they’re about to encounter some big changes, the leaders of Harbor Homes are still committed to their continuing aid for the unhoused population, and they are optimistic.

Lisa Belcastro, the Vice President of the shelter, said they will turn to community churches to provide a space for residents. That will require them to move daily and set up 25 cots in different locations. She described the process as arduous. The toll of moving all their supplies is part of their motivation for a permanent location.

An upgraded facility is another. “At this point, [we’re] looking to build or design the Harbor Homes center. This will include our offices for the staff and a warming center for the winter,” Belcastro said.

Despite the increased workload ahead, Belcastro remains hopeful for the future of the shelter.

A grant Harbor Homes received in 2022 for $2.6 million is allowing them to continue this search for a new building. “The grant we have is for a twenty-five bed facility, so that is what we’re looking for,” Belcastro said.

Belcastro and her team have looked at over four dozen properties over the past three years. They’ve also pursued building a space from the ground up, but haven’t found the appropriate land to build on thus far. And some of the obstacles in their way are not what they expected.

According to Belcastro, she was surprised that wastewater accommodations have been the biggest tell for whether a property will work for them, or not. Many of the properties they’ve seen have simply not had the capacity for the amount of people they need to house.

They had to pull out of their agreement to purchase a building in Oak Bluffs in September 2024 after their request for additional wastewater flow was denied by the town.

“I have been at a site looking at a building, asked about wastewater and walked out,” Belcastro said. “Sometimes all I hear is ‘There’s not enough wastewater.’”

They also got to the permitting stages at a location in Oak Bluffs in 2023, but had to pull out after facing backlash from neighbors and after a local board required approval from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission.

There also aren’t many options for the high occupancy they require.

“It’s a long process,” Belcastro said of the building search. “It’s a very hard market to house hunt in – this is a sellers market, not a buyers market.”

While Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) may not be able to house them anymore, they are still solidly in Harbor Homes’ corner. “Harbor Homes and Community Services have always worked very closely together,” Scott Turton, CEO of MVCS, told the Times. “We’re both supporting the most vulnerable in the community.”

MVCS has been working on their expansion project since around 2017. They’ve already completed phase one, which included a renovation of their Early Childhood Education Center, and now they’re on phase two – a rebuild of the main center, which includes counseling, disability services, and administrative offices.

The next steps are more involved, and require the demolition of some of their buildings, including the winter shelter. MVCS has already moved some of their offices into temporary spaces while the build is underway.

“It’s taken a while to get to this point, where we’re talking about construction,” Scott said.

Brian Morris, the Director of Harbor Homes, believes in their mission to house a vulnerable population and find a new permanent location. “[We are] forever indebted to MVCS for their acts of incredible largesse through the years. And just as they are making a move, we too are poised to find the ideal setting for our new Harbor Homes Center, which goes way beyond the notion of merely putting heads in beds. It’s programming, offices, a shelter, and community outreach all under one roof,” he said in a statement to the Times.