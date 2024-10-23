Homeless shelter struggling to find permanent location

Harbor Homes, the nonprofit that runs the Island’s only homeless shelter, is again renewing a search for a permanent facility, after a denial from a local permitting board disrupted plans to secure a location in Oak Bluffs.

Harbor Homes had been looking to set up a permanent shelter on Dukes County Avenue, but the Oak Bluffs wastewater department denied a request earlier this year over concerns about sewage capacity.

This marks the second time over the past year that Harbor Homes has failed to find a permanent home. A year ago, the nonprofit faced resistance from residents on Hudson Avenue in Oak Bluffs. And it’s running out of time, as its temporary shelter is set to be demolished this winter. Meanwhile, Harbor Homes is seeing more and more guests at its shelter, including a record number last winter.

The nonprofit announced in late July that it was under agreement to purchase 112 Dukes County Ave. in Oak Bluffs. The property was set to be both a winter shelter and year-round educational center called the Harbor Homes Center.

In August, representatives from Harbor Homes, including board member and chairman of the facilities committee David Epstein and Peter Gearhart of Sullivan & Associates, went before the Oak Bluffs wastewater department for approval of a change of use or flow application.

Discussion around the request was continued to the next meeting, which took place on Sept. 25, where Dr. Brian Morris, executive director of Harbor Homes, said their request was denied. The wastewater application was the first request the nonprofit made in the permitting process, Morris said.

Gearhart explained to commissioners that the year-round educational program would offer classes, lunch, laundry, and possibly a shower to a maximum of 10 guests. For the winter program, they would need approval for additional wastewater flow to accommodate 28 guests, according to August 14 meeting minutes.

But commissioner Bill Alwardt expressed concern that the winter wastewater demand would be taxing after a busy summer season, and showers, laundry, and two meals for 30 people would be “significant flow,” according to meeting minutes.

When Gail Barmakian, chair of the commission, opened the discussion to the public, neighbors also raised concerns about the appropriateness of the location; commenters noted that the facility would be located in an arts district, and they raised concerns about increased traffic and the negative impacts to surrounding property values, according to meeting minutes. Barkmakian reminded the audience that comments were only relevant regarding flow. The minutes didn’t include names of the commenters.

Barmakian also explained that there would be additional capacity once the expansion from the current treatment plant is completed, but the wastewater department couldn’t guarantee an approval on the application at this time, according to meeting minutes.

The project wouldn’t be operational until the middle of 2026, pending approvals and construction, Gearhart said.

“Unfortunately, the town of Oak Bluffs denied our wastewater application at their Sept. 25 meeting. As a result, we had to terminate our agreement to purchase the Dukes County Avenue property,” Morris told The Times Tuesday. Harbor Homes cannot operate the shelter without the approval of that request, he added.

The meeting minutes from Sept. 25 haven’t been approved by the commission yet. Barmakian and Patrick Hickey, facilities manager for the department, couldn’t be reached by phone before publication.

A year ago, Harbor Homes also had to withdraw its bid to acquire 21 Hudson Ave. after neighbors voiced concerns in front of the Oak Bluffs zoning board, and the project was referred to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission.

The search is more timely now, however. The shelter currently rents space from M.V. Community Services (MVCS), but that building is scheduled to be demolished this winter. Shelter director Lisa Belcastro said that once they need to vacate MVCS, shelter services will continue between two Edgartown churches: St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, and the Federated Church of Martha’s Vineyard.

“We are forever grateful to MVCS for their generosity over the years, but we knew this location was temporary,” Belcastro said in a press release in late July.

The nonprofit must look elsewhere, but remains optimistic.

“The good news: We are currently exploring several options for alternative locations,” Morris said in an email to The Times, but didn’t specify where that might be.