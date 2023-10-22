Harbor Homes withdraws homeless shelter bid

Just days after a contentious hearing when neighbors voiced their concern, Harbor Homes announced they have withdrawn a request before Oak Bluffs officials to operate a winter homeless shelter on Hudson Avenue.

Harbor Homes officials issued a release on Sunday saying that additional permitting presented an obstacle, after the Oak Bluffs zoning board (ZBA) voted to refer the project to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission.

“The ZBA voted to send the proposal to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission for DRI, which would have significantly delayed the nonprofit’s ability to fulfill the terms of its contract to purchase the home, presenting insurmountable costs and challenges,” Sunday’s release stated. “Harbor Homes also took into consideration the expressed opposition from local neighbors.”

The organization also noted objections from residents in the neighborhood of the proposed facility.

“Given the outspoken opposition from neighbors on Hudson Ave., Harbor Homes staff realized it would not make sense to place at-risk individuals in a location where they are not welcomed into the neighborhood to build trusting relationships,” the release stated.

The nonprofit had entered into a contract to acquire 21 Hudson Ave., formerly used to house employees from the Pequot Hotel and the Harbor View Hotel; the final sale was contingent upon a special permit approval from the zoning board.

The organization was before the Oak Bluffs zoning board on Wednesday where neighbors voiced a number of concerns, from noise to the safety of schoolchildren.

Harbor Homes officials had said earlier this year that they are scheduled to operate the winter shelter in a building they rent from Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, but will not be able to after this upcoming winter because the building will be demolished for Community Services’ expansion.

The organization is asking for the public’s help in locating a new location.

“Recognizing that Islanders without stable housing need physical and emotional safety provided by a winter shelter, the Harbor Homes staff invites any member of the public who wants to help us find the next home for the shelter to contact us with connections or ideas for potential sites that are appropriate,” the release stated.

“The housing crisis has forced increasing numbers of families, workers, and Island neighbors into unstable housing. Shelter Director Lisa Belcastro and other volunteers made a considerable impact on the audience at the meeting by sharing stories of the people served through the program, offering supporting evidence to eliminate the stigma that can be attached to individuals facing a state of homelessness. Contact hello@harborhomesmv.com to get involved with Harbor Homes’ mission or to share resources that may help in their search for a new winter shelter location.”