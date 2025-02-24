Loose wire causes cancellations on Island Home’s return

A loose wire in the Island Home led the Steamship Authority to cancel at least two trips on Monday, the day the ferry fleet’s largest vessel returned to service.

“The Island Home returned to port after it left Woods Hole on its 3:45 run due to an engine issue,” Geoff Spillane, Steamship Authority spokesperson, said in an email. “Upon inspection, it was determined that there was a loose wire.”

The 5 pm ferry was also canceled.

Spillane said the issue has been resolved and the vessel is expected to resume its schedule once it receives approval from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The mechanical issue follows a four-week period when the Island Home was out of the lineup for what Steamship Authority Communications Director Sean Driscoll called “annual maintenance period” in Fairhaven. The work included overhauling the main engines and replacing the hydraulic ram for the lift deck.

While the issue occurred the day it returned from maintenance, Jim Malkin, Martha’s Vineyard representative on the Steamship Authority board, said the issue was minor and not a concern.