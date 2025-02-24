Steamship promotes from within for new COO

The Steamship Authority has chosen its next chief operating officer.

Mark Amundsen, the Steamship’s former director of maintenance and engineering, was announced as the new COO in a Friday press release and has since assumed his promoted role.

“Mark brings an extensive amount of experience and knowledge to the Steamship Authority, and I am pleased to continue to have him as a member of the team,” Steamship General Manager Robert Davis said in the release.

Amundsen is filling the void left by former COO Mark Higgins, who resigned in November after he wasn’t guaranteed a promotion to the general manager seat. Steamship officials are trying to replace the general manager position after Davis announced in September he would step down following heavy public criticism over how the ferry line was being run.

The ferry line had interviewed several internal candidates for the COO role.

The COO is responsible for planning, directing, and overseeing all activities relating to the marine operations, shoreside operations, and engineering departments alongside the operations and communications center, the release states. According to the ferry line, Amundsen will work closely with the general manager to ensure the vessel and shoreside operations teams collaborate to remain on schedule and “manage communication channels, maintain and improve efficiencies, and focus on development plans.”

Amundsen joined the Authority in 2019 and has served as the marine operations director and engineering and maintenance director. He has been overseeing the conversion of the ferry line’s three newest freight vessels — the Barnstable, the Aquinnah, and the Monomoy — at Alabama Shipyard. One of these vessels, the Barnstable, is currently serving on the Nantucket route.

The release states Amundsen brings over 30 years of experience in “operations, strategic planning, technical management, and engineering in the international shipping industry.” According to the Steamship Authority, his expertise include strategic transportation business development, overseeing safety compliance, structuring and negotiating long-term contracts, cost control and purchasing elements, and presiding over dry dockings globally.

Amundsen received his bachelor’s degree in marine engineering at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, Maine, and is a licensed chief engineer of steam and motor vessels.