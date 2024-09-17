Davis to step down as SSA general manager

Robert Davis will be stepping down as the general manager of the Steamship Authority, making room for new leadership at the top of the Island’s lifeline.

The decision was announced on Tuesday at the Nantucket Public Safety Facility following the latest of several executive sessions held by the Steamship Authority board regarding Davis’ contract.

“This decision has not been easy for me,“ Davis said, saying it was the right time to leave. In his statement, Davis also highlighted the various major projects that the ferry line had undertaken over the years. He choked up while thanking the Steamship Authority employees, officials, the public, and his family for their support.

Davis will be stepping away from his role in October of 2025 and will be with the ferry line in an advisory role during the transition.

While no vote was made during the public session, Barnstable representative and board chair Robert Jones thanked Davis for his decades of dedication to the ferry service, choking up as he expressed his appreciation.

Robert Munier, Port Council chair and Falmouth representative, also thanked Davis through Zoom for his work with the ferry line.

Davis first joined the Steamship Authority as an auditor in 1986. He would rise through the ranks and become the treasurer/comptroller in 2005. He later succeeded the spot of former general manager Wayne Lamson in 2017.

Davis’ tenure as the ferry line’s leader has been heavily criticized by Vineyarders. The Dukes County Commissioners, who are the appointing body for Martha’s Vineyard’s representative to the Steamship board, recently launched a pressure campaign against Davis and called for new leadership at the ferry line’s helm.

Steamship Authority officials, mainly those from Martha’s Vineyard and Falmouth, had also expressed their frustrations toward Davis’ management of the ferry line — including doling out poor marks in last year’s performance review of the general manager by the Steamship board and the Port Council.

A major grievance was the crew shortages that have canceled multiple trips this summer, including sixteen ferry cancellations in a single weekend last month.