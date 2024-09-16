County Commissioners starting Steamship pressure campaign 

Members of the Dukes County Commission plan to pressure the Steamship Authority board to make management changes atop the administration in light of what they see as ongoing failures on the Island’s lifeline.

Commissioner chair Christine Todd said that she and at least one other commissioner is expected to attend a Steamship board meeting on Tuesday on Nantucket to call for the board to consider new leadership, suggesting that the ferry line has not progressed during general manager Bob Davis’ tenure.

“I’m hoping they can find another place for Davis in the organization,” Todd told The Times ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. “He just can’t be in that role. He’s clearly proven that he can’t manage it.”

Todd’s comments arrive with the ferry line facing increased pressure from the public to make changes, with a summer several cancellations due to mechanical failures and staff shortages. There has also been frustration among the community for delays to acquiring three new freight boats that ballooned in price and are still not running in the fleet. There are also frustrations with how the Steamship has managed a redesign of its website and the online reservation system.

Prior to comments from Todd, the Steamship board has met in multiple executive sessions to talk about the contract with Davis; they will do so again on Tuesday.

Todd said that she is planning to submit written testimony to the Steamship board as well, which she plans to share with the public after Tuesday’s meeting. She said that if Steamship board members don’t take her comments under consideration and make meaningful changes, she would gather wider support from the public to attend a Steamship board meeting scheduled for next month on the Vineyard.

“If I don’t see it going in the right direction,” Todd said. “I plan to beat the drum to gather support for October.”

Todd isn’t alone in calling for change. The Steamship board gave Davis extremely different ratings during his performance review a year ago. While Nantucket, Barnstable and New Bedford reps gave Davis high marks, Vineyard rep Jim Malkin and Falmouth rep. Peter Jeffrey each gave the general poor marks. No one gave Davis a failing grade on the Steamship’s Port Council, but the results weren’t very favorable either. Neither boards have given a review this year, although the Port Council had it on their agenda earlier this summer, but it was removed before the meeting.

Davis was named general manager in 2017, taking over from then general manager Wayne Lamson. Davis has been with the ferry line since 1986. Before the top position, he was the treasurer/comptroller. He started his career at the SSA as an auditor, and assumed the increasingly responsible positions of chief auditor/office manager in 1995, and assistant treasurer in 1997, before being promoted to treasurer/comptroller position in 2005.

The Dukes County Commissioners are the appointing authority for the Vineyard’s representation on the Steamship board.