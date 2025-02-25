Tisbury Council on Aging: March 2025

Tisbury Senior Center

34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven

508-696-4205

tisburyma.gov/council-aging

Weekly Activities

Mondays

9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie

11:30 am, Bowling at the Barn

1 – 3 pm, Silver Quilters

1 – 3:30 pm, Mah Jong

Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday! 508-744-8618.

Tuesdays

8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

11 am – 1 pm, Digital Compass: Technology Support

11:05 am – 12 pm, Chair Volleyball

Wednesdays

8:30 am, Town Walkers

9 am, Play Readers with Discussion

1 pm, Ukulele Players

1 pm, Pick-up Ping Pong (lower level)

Thursdays

8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

10 – 11:30 am, Knit Studio with Jo

11:05 am – 12 pm, Cornhole

Lunch at Noon. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-744-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.

Fridays

10 – 11 am, Yoga with Kat

11:15 am – 12:15 pm, Chair Volleyball

1 pm, Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen

Announcements

Tuesday, March 4, 11:15 am, M.V. Mediation will present a session on Consumer Awareness.

Wednesday, March 12, 1 pm, the Tisbury Shellfish Group will lead a shucking workshop. There will be three or four “instructors,” with participants put into groups of four people per shucking station. Free. Limited to 20 people. Call 508-696-4205 or email amcdonough@tisburyma.gov to reserve your spot.

Thursday March 13, 1 – 3 pm, free legal advice with Atty. Bergeron. Please call 508-696-4205 for an appointment.

Marston Clough’s art is hanging in the gallery.

Food Rescue every weekday, 9:45 am.

Please visit our website! www.tisburycoa.com.

Please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TisburyCOA!

Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage. Check with us before you buy!

Please call 508-696-4205 for information on legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.