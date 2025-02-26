Ellie Tuck, a longtime Vineyard resident, died on Jan. 30, 2025, just days after her 84th birthday.

Born to Eleanor Elizabeth Grigas and Philip Reilly, Eleanor Elizabeth Reilly entered our world on Jan. 10, 1941, at St. Raphael’s Hospital in New Haven, Conn. Four brothers followed: Philip Hugh, Vincent Edward (now deceased), Daniel Castus, and Peter Francis. Ellie credited her father’s knowledge and passion for reading with inspiring her love of reading throughout her life: “The greatest gift my parents gave me was to allow me a half hour in bed every night with a book before the lights went out.” She was grateful to her mother for modeling dedication to family, and nurturing her values of devotion, kindness, and sharing happiness with others. Self-described as shy and quiet at school in North Haven, Eleanor worked as a mail girl at the United Illuminating Co. in New Haven after her high school graduation. Eleanor spent summers with family at Hammonasset State Park in Connecticut, where she met her first husband, Chris Ernest Bluemer. He drove a milk truck and was a good dancer.

In 1960 she eloped with Chris (they were both 19), and they enjoyed life as young marrieds at the University of Connecticut. Eleanor happily worked at the school offices on campus. In 1963 her first child, Sharon Eleanor, was born. After graduating from ROTC, Sharon’s father was given orders to report for Army duty in Fontainebleau, France. The family of three excitedly set off for Europe, and spent every free moment of his tour exploring the continent, discovering the wonderful food, wine, art, and people along the way. Eleanor’s son, Christopher, was born in France in 1965. Ellie began a lifelong romance with art while she was caring for her own young children. She began painting watercolors and oils, and felt privileged to view art at many European museums.

After returning to Connecticut, daughter Carole Elizabeth was born in 1966. Eleanor shared her love of art and family generously with her children, along with her love for nature. Ellie raised her children with the freedoms that she so enjoyed as a child: roaming fields, forests, and seashores, in solitude or in pairs or small groups. Eleanor said, “Our children need these spells of boredom and solitude, to discover the joys of creating your own serenity, the beauty of nature, the free flow of creativity. To savor the fresh air, to remember these experiences as we age and to relive them.” Much later in life she reflected, “To be on the Vineyard is to experience once again the ramblings, now mostly with two dogs, but occasionally with a friend or loved one.”

After 24 years of marriage, Ellie and Chris divorced, which opened the door for Ellie to take a leap of faith and move to Martha’s Vineyard, prompted by an invitation from her cousin, Vasha Brunelle. This move forever changed her heart and mind: “Moving to MV only deepened my desire to turn out some of my own artwork, and I was fortunate enough to study with island artists Rez Williams and Ray Ellis, and to exhibit and sell a few. Most importantly, I began seeing the beauty of the world through new eyes.”

On the Vineyard, she met and married Travis Kent Tuck, a metal sculptor, and acquired a wonderful stepson, Nelson Tuck. The year that they built a house in Chilmark, Ellie began a business in Vineyard Haven, Batterie de Cuisine, selling gourmet cookware. The business flourished for 15 years, and the marriage for 10. After Travis died in 2001, Ellie moved to Portland, Ore., to be near her daughter Carole, her husband Steven Burton, and her two grandchildren, Ace Hunter and Maxine Eleanor. During her time in Oregon, she was employed at Buck’s Stove Palace, learning the business of selling wood and gas cast iron stoves. Eleanor returned to Martha’s Vineyard after eight years to retire and settle in at Hillside Village Elderly Housing in Vineyard Haven, or “the turkey farm,” as the locals refer to the previous tenants, which served to underscore a piece of advice given her by her daughter, Sharon, after a rough patch: “Don’t let the turkeys get you down!”

Back on the Vineyard in 2010, thinking life had settled down to peace and contentment, a chance meeting in the Vineyard Haven Post Office with Philip DeCamp Fleischman began a wonderful whirlwind adventure of traveling, boating, camping, and serene nights by the woodstove reading books. Ellie and Philip lived together in love for 13 years until his passing in 2023. A reflection from Ellie describes her outlook at the time: “I came out well and ended this life’s journey still on a good path. I find that ‘old age’ doesn’t really have to feel ‘old’ if you have good things to look forward to with someone you care about — that can be your dog, by the way. I lucked out with a good man and a good dog.”

Ellie leaves behind her daughter Sharon and her husband, Edmund Malley; her daughter, Carole and her husband, Steve Burton; her four grandchildren, Dylan and Griffin Bluemer of Long Island, and Ace and Maxine Burton of Portland; and a marvelous host of family and friends that surrounded her with so much love. Her beloved son, Christopher Bluemer, broke all our hearts with his passing in August 2024.

For everyone who loves Martha’s Vineyard, Ellie leaves behind her love for her island home and community that nourished her spirit and joy in her life. The open window and early morning birdsong. The roses still blooming at Thanksgiving time. The cool dirt roads in the summer heat upon which to walk your dog. The brilliant stars seen at night traveling home along North Road. The sound of the ferry horn in Vineyard Haven and the salt-laden air that keeps you on the deck late summer nights. Fireflies in the heat of July. Luna moths, cardinals, and wild turkeys. Gallery openings, art and friends at every turn. Boat rides. Sailing. Tashmoo.

“In the year I turned 70, many good things happened to convince me that life continues to happen — all you have to do is say yes. and go on as long as possible. Help each other, be happy.” –Ellie Tuck

Bright Days

By Ludwig Jacobowski

Ah, our brilliant days shine like eternal stars,

They glow past as consolation for future sorrow.

Don’t cry because it’s over! Smile because they have been!

And if the days get cloudier, Our stars redeem!