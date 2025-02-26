Jonathan Merrill Whiting, known as Jay to many, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Jan. 10, 2025, after a short illness. He was 73. He led a life characterized by a spirit of curiosity and adventure, creativeness of thought, loyalty to his friends and, above all, a devotion to his family.

Born in Boston on Feb. 9, 1951, he was the son of Dr. Richard G. Whiting and Rosemary Christine (Menzies-Wilson) Whiting, a Scottish social worker. He was educated in Boston schools. His family lived on Beacon Hill when few children lived there. He and his older brother Tim invented games to play in the back alleys. They sledded on the Boston Common and skated in the Public Gardens.

Boston was his favorite city throughout his life. Jonathan and Susan, his wife of 39 years, loved to walk its streets, absorbing the beauty of its art and architecture.

During his childhood, there were trips to England and Scotland, the birthplace of his mother Rosemary. The family would go by ship on the Queen Elizabeth, and Jonathan often reminisced how exciting it was as a young child to have had this experience. He came to know his Scottish and English cousins. The beauty of the Scottish countryside made a lasting impression upon him. He hunted alongside his grandfather, and the memory of this stayed with him until he died. Like many of his generation, he spent time in the Bay Area during the early 1970s, absorbing its culture. Ultimately, he and his first wife Laura, the mother of his children Amos and Daniel, settled in the small town of Ohio City, a town of less than 100, in the Colorado Rockies. They lived in a log cabin along a stream, and Jonathan hunted, fished, and cross-country skied. Their son Amos was born there, and Amos and his family live there today. Jonathan received a B.A. from Western Colorado University in nearby Gunnison, Colo. His love for the Colorado Rockies would remain with him throughout his life. Later, Susan and Jonathan came to also love the Rockies of Wyoming, where their son Jesse and his family live.

Jonathan always had the Vineyard in his heart, and in l972 he returned to the place where he had spent every summer of his life. He started Whiting Construction, and devoted himself to it for the rest of his working life. He particularly liked restoring Cottage City–style houses, where attention to detail and faithfulness to the past were important. He enjoyed the camaraderie of all who worked with him. His open and patient manner created an environment where people’s work was valued. Upon his retirement, his son Daniel continued the business, emphasizing the qualities his father taught him.

Jonathan and Susan were married August 2, 1986, at the Lambert’s Cove Inn, and spent their honeymoon in Miami Beach, a place they returned to almost every year to explore its beauty and Art Deco architecture. They resided on Beecher Park for their married life. He loved the beauty of the Highlands of East Chop, their 19th century home he tended with devotion, and valued the friendships he made among his neighbors.

He welcomed the quietness of the off-season. The famous crows of East Chop were his friends, and he would regularly call them in to feed them, imitating their voices. He became an expert on crow behavior, and claimed he could tell them apart.

Jonathan loved everything about the water. Happy days were spent with his family and friends on a succession of his boats — each larger than the one before — and always called the Hasta La Vista. Fishing for tuna offshore, or any fish for that matter, brought a smile to his face. He loved to take his children, their wives and grandchildren to Tarpaulin Cove, where they would swim off the boat. He appreciated the simple pleasures of life.

He had a USGC Captain’s license and held a U.S. Patent for a Navigational Aid System for Fishermen, issued in 2018. He was a member of the East Chop Beach Club, the East Chop Yacht Club, and the East Chop Association

He was lucky to be blessed with many gifts, but his family was the most important gift of all to him. They will miss him deeply, as will all who were lucky enough to know him.

Jonathan leaves his wife, Susan Thompson; their three sons, Amos, Daniel, and Jesse; and six grandchildren, Amos and his wife Alyssa Erdman and their sons Caspian, Wheeler, and Whitton, Daniel and his wife Danielle and their daughter Cedar Rosemary; and Jesse Thompson and his wife Heidi, and their children Liam and Shilah. He also leaves his brother, Dr. Timothy Whiting, and his partner Kate Schomp; his niece, Sarah Whiting, and her wife Dr. Lauren Schlanger, and their son Cove; his nephew, Michael Whiting, and his wife Sandra Woodring; and his first wife, Laura, and her partner Philippe Artru.

A celebration of Jonathan’s life will be held on Saturday, March 15, from 2 to 4 pm at 7 Dempster Park, Oak Bluffs. All are welcome.

Memorial contributions may be made to Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and Harbor Homes.