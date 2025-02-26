‘Seed of the Sacred Fig’ plays at the Film Center

Before “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” begins, a message appears onscreen that it was filmed secretly, alerting us that we are likely in for something intense. The next sentences only increase our certainty: “Ficus Religiosa is a tree with an unusual life cycle. Its seeds, contained in bird droppings, fall on other trees. Aerial roots spring up and grow down to the floor. Then, the branches wrap around the host tree and strangle it. Finally, the sacred fig stands on its own.”

Thus, the film’s title acts as a metaphor for the authoritative Iranian regime in Mohammad Rasoulof’s exceptional, award-winning film, which straddles the line between psychological and political thriller. The impeccable cast and captivating script in “The Seed of the Sacred Fig,” playing at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center, never miss a beat.

The narrative begins with an eye-level shot of a desk. A hand appears across the desk, placing bullets down for a man’s hand to scoop up. After the man signs a form, we see him walking down a long corridor filled with cut-out, life-sized figures with their hands spread over their hearts. The gesture, we later learn, indicates complete submission and absolute obedience. This theme permeates the film, signifying allegiance not just to the regime but also to God and patriarchal authority within the family. In this case, the head of the family is the devout Iman (Missagh Zareh), his ever-obedient, equally devout wife Najmeh (Soheila Golestani), and his daughters, the rebellious Rezvan (Mahsa Rostami) and her loving younger sister Sana (Setareh Maleki).

It turns out that Iman was given the bullets and gun for protection. He has just been appointed an investigator for the Revolutionary Court in Tehran. Najmeh celebrates his promotion and its promise of higher status, increased pay, and improved housing. However, it becomes clear that Iman wasn’t hired for his legal expertise but rather with the expectation that he would issue sentences for hundreds of people each day — those imprisoned for participating in the nationwide 2022–2023 protests against the death of a woman in police custody, who was arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly. Iman is initially hesitant, especially since some of his rulings will result in death sentences, but he soon conforms to the party line.

Iman and his family are in danger due to his new appointment, making it critical to remain anonymous and avoid drawing attention to themselves. Najmeh emphasizes to Rezvan and Sana the need for increased vigilance in their modesty, especially regarding their hijabs and the company they keep. However, the girls are glued to their phones, watching harrowing footage of the protests. (Rasoulof incorporated actual, historical footage from that time). Rezvan, a college student, becomes increasingly rebellious as the authorities tighten their grip, particularly when the situation becomes personal. At one point, she defies the expectation of complete obedience to her father, who warns angrily about the young female protestors, saying, “My daughter had better not be seen in an outfit like that!” She retorts, “Why should people get arrested for their outfit?” “That’s God’s order, the law of the country,” he insists. Rezvan asks, “What if the law of the country is wrong?” Iman tries to shut her down: “God’s law cannot be wrong.” But Rezvan doesn’t back down, “What makes you so sure it’s God’s law?”

Yet the girls alternate between rebellion and submission. Their relationship with their mother is equally complex. While Najmeh always gives in to Iman and insists on her daughters’ deference to their father, she is likewise fiercely protective of the girls, making her character perhaps the most complex in the film.

As nationwide political protests intensify with the Iranian authorities’ violent suppression and reprisals, the narrative grows increasingly tense as the stakes get dangerously higher, and Iman’s mistrust and paranoia toward his family grows.

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig” premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Special Jury Prize. Before the premiere, Iranian authorities sentenced Rasoulof to eight years in prison, but he managed to flee to Germany. How glorious it must have been for him and other cast and crew members to attend the Cannes red carpet premiere. Now, as the 2025 Oscars approach, the film is a Best International Feature Film nominee, bringing more recognition to this important and stunning work.

For more information and tickets, visit mvfilmsociety.com/2024/12/the-seed-of-the-sacred-fig.