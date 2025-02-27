Robert H. George

Robert George (“Bob”) of Silver Spring, Md., formerly of Chilmark, died peacefully on Feb. 20, 2025, of natural causes.

Born on August 2, 1942, in New York City to Elaine and George L. George, Bob attended Columbia College, where he made lifelong friends. Bob earned great respect as a financial planner, admired for his professional knowledge, integrity, and dedication to his clients.

He grew up playing piano, and shared his love of music with his family, especially his love for early rock ’n’ roll and the blues. He enjoyed watching any and every sport, and attended every game his children played growing up, coaching many Little League teams.

He loved enjoying life: oysters, wine, poker, fantasy football, tennis, travel, Wordle, the New York Times crossword, and more. He especially loved the Vineyard, where he was an active member of the M.V. Hebrew Center congregation and Quansoo Beach Association. Smart and charming, Bob could captivate the room with his humor, stories, and infectious laugh. His presence will be missed by all whose paths he crossed. May he be at the best jam session in heaven. Zichrono Liv’racha. May his memory be a blessing.

He is survived by his loving family: wife Bonnie, four children, Peter (Heather) Levin, Eric (Allison) Levin, Andrew (Stefanie) George, and Emily George-Neugeborn (Ian Neugeborn); and eight grandchildren, Benjamin, Zachary, Samantha, and Jillian Levin, Nina and Micah George, and Eloise and Sadie Neugeborn.

A private service was held for the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center’s Music Fund, online at mvhc.shulcloud.com/form/donations.html; or to the Delta Blues Museum, Clarksdale, Miss., online at deltabluesmuseum.org/support-donate.aspx.

Condolence notes can be sent to Bonnie George, 815 Pershing Drive, Apt. 326, Silver Spring, MD 20910, and/or posted on EverLoved: https://everloved.com/life-of/robert-bob-george.