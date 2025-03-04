Richard Stanton (“Dick”) of Vineyard Haven died peacefully on Feb. 11, 2025, at the age of 86, with his beloved wife — “his Susie” — and his three loving sons by his side, after spending one last Super Bowl weekend enjoying the game together.

Dick was a larger-than-life figure with a heart of gold. His piercing blue eyes, handsome, rugged features and distinguished white beard framed a face that radiated kindness and warmth.

Dick lived in many places over the years, from Southern Florida to Hawaii. He also spent 18 years in Alaska, where he loved to fish for salmon and halibut. Dick’s affinity for Alaska was apparent to anyone who saw his home, which was filled with different Alaskan artifacts and collectibles.

Dick worked as an electrician before retirement. He also spent many years as a Little League coach, first for his sons, and eventually his grandsons. Dick and Susie also spent years traveling to Sunshine Shores, their home away from home, in Florida, where they would spend the month of March in the sunshine with their close circle of friends.

With his infectious enthusiasm and generous spirit, Dick lived life to the fullest, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew him; especially his loving wife Susie, who viewed Dick as her guiding light, her shelter from life’s storms, and her soulmate, who embodied unconditional love.

To those who remain, in honor of Dick, live your lives to the fullest, and remember this song lyric from one of Dick’s favorite country music artists, Willie Nelson: “I don’t go to funerals, I won’t be at mine. I’ll be somewhere lookin’ back at loved ones left behind. My life has been a wonder and I found my place in time, but I don’t go to funerals, I won’t be at mine.” While Dick has departed this earthly world, he lives on in the memories and hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Richard Stanton is survived by his wife, Susan Bryant Stanton; his sons, Tom Stanton and his wife, Monica, Joe Stanton and his wife Sue, and Jason Stanton; his daughter, Heather Stanton; his sister, Carolyn Pierce, who lovingly called him “Rich,” and her son, Adam; and his grandchildren, Alyssa, Colin, Jared, Tristen, Vinny, and Keira; and by many other nonrelative children who all affectionately knew him as “Paw-Paw.” Dick is also survived by his spouse Susan’s son, Paul Hayes, and daughter, Alison Saccone, her husband Mike, and their children Cassy, Skyler, and Payton, who also adored him after he took on the role of grandfather to them as well. They spent many days with Dick and “Gigi” on the Vineyard.

A celebration of life will be held in Falmouth at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Dick’s family asks that you tell your most precious loved ones in both words and actions how much you love and cherish them.