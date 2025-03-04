Vineyarders widely support hunting extensions

“These are rats with better PR, and tickborne illness is a huge epidemic.”

“Families are afraid to allow their kids to play outside for fear of tick bites.”

“They need to be culled.”

These are just some of the messages that nearly 100 Island residents shared with the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife in support of a state proposal to extend the hunting season on the Island an additional month, into January.

According to those who took the time to write a comment to the state over the extension proposal — which is all but finalized, and set to take place next year — the overwhelming verdict from Vineyard residents is support, mostly due to the massive presence of deer, and their connection to the spread of tick-borne illnesses.

But many say that the extension does not go far enough, and some are pushing the state to open up Sundays to hunting — possibly just on private land — to help reduce the deer population in a more meaningful way.

Deer populations on the Vineyard, and Nantucket — where the extension is also proposed — are way out of sync with state goals. Fish and Wildlife estimate that a healthy deer population is between 12 to 18 deer per square mile, but the division has said that there are above 55 deer per square mile on the Vineyard, and above 75 deer per square mile on Nantucket. And that’s in areas open to hunting. In areas on the Islands where hunting access is restricted, deer densities are estimated to be well over 100 deer per square mile.

With an overabundance of deer, the threat to public safety increases, because of spikes in traffic accidents and tick-borne illnesses. Too many deer can also lead to the destruction of native vegetation. It can even cause erosion on bluffs and cliff sides, with deer repeatedly trampling on coastal paths, as biologists are seeing on Martha’s Vineyard.

News of the state’s extension proposal came out in mid-January, and since then public comments have been streaming in. Nearly 100 Island residents submitted written comments for consideration, obtained through a records request by The Times. Still others commented during public hearings held last month. Only a handful of residents opposed the extension. (Review those comments here.)

But the vast majority of Vineyard commentators are fed up with the overpopulation of deer and are calling for the state to step in.

“I support everything we can do to reduce the deer population on Martha’s Vineyard. The ticks have gotten out of hand, and have made the Island close to uninhabitable for me,” said Pauline Freedman of Chilmark. “I no longer walk in the woods for fear of alpha-gal and Lyme. So many have fallen ill, and I’m terrified.”

“I support the extension and any other measures to help remove more deer from M.V.,” said Simon Athearn of West Tisbury. “As a vegetable farmer and an active participant in the woods, there are simply too many deer to be healthy. I appreciate the efforts this office is making.”

With the overwhelming support on the Vineyard, and across the state, state wildlife officials expect that it will become law in January. The state will give a final legal review and promulgation, which officials say usually takes about three to six months. Under the state’s proposal, primitive firearms and archery would be allowed over the extended month, though not shotguns.

But while there is overwhelming support for the extra month, many have also pushed for additional accommodations.

“The deer hunting season has grown several times in the past, and the take has grown accordingly, but the deer population continues to grow,” wrote Chris Murphy of Chilmark. “We need a new solution. Just extending the season will not work.”

And many, especially hunters, have suggested opening up hunting an additional day a week in hunting season will go much farther than another four weeks. Though controversial, many have suggested that Sundays be open for hunting. With hunters working five to six days a week, the weekends are the only time to hunt. And if the weather is bad on a Saturday, that’s even less time.

“Extending the season another month is just 16 hours,” said Brian Athearn, an Island hunter. While Athearn appreciates the state’s efforts, he said that adding Sundays will have a much bigger impact: “That’s the consensus across the board. It’s a simple math equation.” Sunday will allow working families to hunt together beyond just Saturday, which already can be problematic for some Islanders that work six days a week, he said.

Athearn understands that the public, especially walkers, are leery of the idea of opening up Sundays, a day when nonhunters can walk the land without fear of being in the crosshairs of a hunter. But Athearn notes that instead of opening up public land to hunting, he suggests opening only private land, to ease concerns. The Vineyard is abundant with private land, and while hunters wish more would, some private landowners have opened up their property to hunting. Athearn says that he doesn’t even bother hunting on public land.

“They want a day they don’t want to worry about arrows or guns flying. I get that,” Athearn said. “But if we did it only on private land, that would make people happy.”

While not under consideration by DMF under the recent proposal, hunters have long called for a change at the state level. But it needs state lawmaker approval. It’s state law that goes back to the Puritan days of Massachusetts that doesn’t allow hunting on Sundays. Commonly known as blue laws, the state originally encouraged residents to attend church and not drink alcohol, and it encouraged businesses to give their employees time off on Sundays as well. While lawmakers have made changes across the board — including allowing the sale of alcohol on Sundays — no hunting on Sundays has stuck.

Massachusetts and Maine are the only two states in the country that ban hunting on Sundays.

While state lawmakers have long considered action, there are currently three bills that are up for debate at the state level — HD 95, HD 427, and HD 2292.

Island representatives at the state House and Senate have not heard from constituents on the Sunday issue, state Sen. Julian Cyr and Rep. Thomas Moakley told The Times.

But a number of those submitting comments on the January extension made the recommendation:

“I support your new regulations for deer hunting,” wrote Bruce Haynes of West Tisbury. “But it would be great to see an additional day added, where (Sundays) were open to deer hunting. This would allow more working people to be able to hunt. This would also increase the number of harvested deer.”

“Not only should you extend the deer season by one month, they also should allow hunting on Sunday,” wrote James Joyce of Edgartown. “I do not own a gun or hunt, but understand the problem of deer on this Island is real.”

But it was not all support. “I have a family with small children. We are forced out of the State Forest and local areas during hunting season for fear of being shot,” wrote Brian Call of Edgartown. “If Sundays are opened up or extended into January, we lose our only weekend day to get out and explore the Island. Our taxes allow us access, and that should not be denied so people can go play with guns.”

Martin Feehan, deer and moose biologist for the state, said that he expects that the extension for January will be approved for the upcoming January. Last week, he gave the Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife Board a presentation on the proposal, and the board gave its approval. The plan is expected to be finalized in the next six months.

The Times is conducting an online survey to gauge whether Islanders support hunting on Sundays on private land. That is available here.