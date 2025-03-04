Visiting hours Friday for Michael E. Tillman Sr.

Michael E. Tillman Sr. of Vineyard Haven, a beloved father, husband, brother, godfather, and uncle, passed away peacefully at home from natural causes on March 2, 2025, at the age of 71.

Born in Bastrop, La., to Ernest and Jessie Tillman (Sonier), Mike and his family lived in parishes west of Baton Rouge before relocating to Thibodaux following the passing of his father. His first job was at Goulas’ Pool Hall.

After high school, Mike worked at Thompson Construction before starting his own construction company with business partner Chuck Hymel. He later returned to Thompson Construction, which brought him serendipitously to Martha’s Vineyard.

Mike left an indelible mark on the Vineyard, beginning with supervising the construction of two Edgartown branches of the Martha’s Vineyard National Bank. His work took him to New York and Cape Cod before he settled permanently on the Vineyard. In May 1991, he married Wendy Tillman (Munn), his beloved wife of 36 years. Two of Mike’s three children from his first marriage, Jason Tillman and Kristina Melemed (Tillman), joined him on the Vineyard, and they made a loving family. Both graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. In 2000, Mike and Wendy welcomed their son Benjamin Tillman into the family.

After leaving construction, Mike enjoyed a long career at the Steamship Authority, first as a “Red Shirt” on the docks, later transitioning to the Vineyard Haven ticket office. Many Islanders will remember him for his warm smile beneath his trademark mustache. Mike retired from the Steamship Authority after many years of dedicated service.

A man of humor and good-natured sarcasm, Mike always brought joy to those around him. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and was a “Night Crawler” at the Edgartown Golf Course for many years. Mike was a parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish, and a member of the Roman Catholic community.

Mike was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Cristine Tillman. He is survived by his brother, Tomas Tillman (Sharleen); his sister, Susan Himel; his loving wife, Wendy Tillman; and his four children, Mike Tillman Jr. (wife Jeannie, and sons Jack and Gabriel) of Raceland, La., Jason Tillman (wife Blanca, son Adrian, and daughter-in-law Kaila) of Anthony, Texas, Kristina Melemed (husband Cory, and daughters Lexus Pate, Alyssa Pate, and Juliana Melemed) of New Bedford, and Benjamin Tillman of Allston. Mike is also survived by his in-laws, nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 7, from 6 to 8 pm, at Chapman Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven on Saturday, March 8, at 11 am, followed by burial at Oak Grove Cemetery and a celebration of his life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mike’s name to Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, 455 State Road PMB 244, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.