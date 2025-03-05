Aquinnah Town Column

I write this on Saturday morning, grateful to be writing to you again. It’s the end of one of the quietest weeks of the year here on the Island, with school out and summer residents long gone. This is a warm day by early March standards, and there is a flock of robins hopping about on our lawn, harbingers of the spring to come.

I am grateful to those robins, as this winter has been a rough one for me. It’s been terrible to watch our president dismantle the fragile protections we had here in the America I love, all of them won through years of hard work by thousands of people over decades. It’s been terrible to see how the constitutional separation of powers has been circumvented. It is terrible to watch thousands of workers thrown out of work, no matter how essential. And now, my hard-working hands have joined the nightmare by finally giving up their years of skill and power.

Turns out that, in addition to bulging discs present in my neck, I have severe carpal tunnel syndrome in both of my hands. This has me, a writer, unable to type. Has me, an artist, unable to hold a paintbrush very well. Has me, a cook, unable to chop or stir. Has me, a piano player, unable to play. Has me, an aging person, unable to sleep very well due to pain. I know that I am luckier than many, as this is a fixable problem, and I am certain that by late spring, it is likely that I will have been surgically repaired. The pain and frustration and fatigue created by all this have taught me many lessons. Among them are a deeper understanding of how important hands are all the time — to button, to brush teeth, to pull up socks, to hold a broom, to write a column. My empathy for those whose bodies or identity present them with inescapable challenges has deepened, and for that I am haunted, but grateful for the reminder.

Meanwhile, here in Aquinnah, life continues. The Aquinnah Variety Show is coming together … they have all the acts they need, including neighbors who are talented singers, poets, storytellers, and dancers. They still need a few short and silly circus acts — jugglers, unicycle riders, quick magic acts, simple gymnastic skills to create a medley of fun à la Buster Keaton. If you have such magic to offer, please contact laurajordandecker@gmail.com as soon as possible. The date for performance is still not set, but looks to be in late April.

And as part of the Buy Local movement, don’t forget that Menemsha Texaco is open all year. The good folks there are open from 8 to 3, Monday through Friday, and from 9 to 1 on Saturdays. In addition to getting your car gassed up, they always have the coffee on.

I missed giving Malia Bodnar and Andrea Muir birthday greetings on March 3. Coming up are birthdays for Reed Vanderhoop on March 7, and on March 13, it’s Lisa Vanderhoop and Ken Wentworth. I celebrate them all, and wish them the happiest birthday.

The Aquinnah library is hosting a great group of activities this week. On March 6, from 4 to 5 pm, there will be a step-by-step painting session for ages 12 and up, with all materials provided. Then, on Saturday, March 8, from noon to 3, they will have materials and instruction ready for you to create a Strength Bracelet for someone special in honor of International Women’s Day. On Tuesday, March 11, from 4 to 5, in honor of Women’ History Month, Viktoriya will read inspiring stories about historic women, followed by a craft.

