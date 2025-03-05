With federal funding cut, Vineyard schools lose equity partner

Vineyard public schools will continue a program aimed at creating a more equitable school system, despite the Trump administration ordering a key partner to stop its federally contracted equity work.

The district-wide assessment, meant to produce policy changes for equal access and more fairness for students and staff, began last February in partnership with the nonprofit Mid-Atlantic Equity Consortium (MAEC), which is funded by the federal government.

So far the district has already, with help from MAEC, completed a significant portion of the audit process, including conducting analyzing surveys of students, staff, and parents, and reviewing policies in every school. The district has also identified four areas to focus on for policy changes.

While much of the work is complete, what policy changes will be made remains to be seen, and adjustments will likely have to be made.

The project, which grew from the district’s desire to examine itself in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, also comes as the Island’s student body has diversified greatly. The percent of students in Island schools who speak a first language other than English has gone up significantly compared over the last decade.

District superintendent Richie Smith informed the all-Island school committee of the funding changes at their meeting on February 20. The consortium’s participation relied upon about $120,000 in federal grants, he explained.

“We received word from the Mid-Altantic Equity Consortium on February 14th … that their federal funding had stopped, and they were instructed by the … U.S. Department of Education to stop all work, terminate all work that was contracted from that federal funding,” he said.

He has also said that the schools remain committed to the project, and will build on progress made already.

“From an overall standpoint from the Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools district as a whole, we found four areas that we want to work within,” he told the committee. “And that is in policy, in our professional development, in our curriculum work, and our staffing.” He also noted that each school has a small team analyzing school-specific data from surveys taken last spring.

“Luckily for us, we have, I think, a firm foundation. It’s almost as if we were trying to climb to the top of the mountain, and we’ve gotten to a great place, like a base camp, where we can set up and continue this work,” he said.

The reason the schools will carry on has to do with the meaning of the word “equity,” he told the committee. “And [I]t’s really in the name of access for our students. People might get hung up on the word ‘equity.’ Equity is a strong word that just means access for everybody,” he said.

Whether the work will advance exactly as planned, however, remains to be seen. MAEC’s partnership came with a Road Map for Equitable Schools, an outline of the entire project up to June 2025 and beyond. By February, according to the map, schools were supposed to begin the last of four steps — adopt district-wide approaches and practices. “There will have to be adjustments,” Smith told The Times when asked whether schools will stick to the road map.

The district has also paused its website tracking the equity audit process. Smith said that the site will be down as the district looks at its next steps.

He also told The Times there is still a chance that schools will continue to work with the consortium in some capacity, specifically with Dr. Rita Perez, who had worked with the district throughout the process. “We can try to look at working with Dr. Rita Perez in the future and we will consider that,” Smith said. “But right now the thing I’m grateful for is [that] the work we’ve been doing in the last year and a half with MAEC really advanced us as a district.”

“Our work with equity, and basically instructing all students and having access for all of our students, is further along than we’ve ever been,” he said.

The all-Island school committee meeting can be viewed on Martha’s Vineyard Community Television.