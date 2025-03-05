‘The Legend of Ochi’ at the M.V. Film Festival

“The Legend of Ochi” by Isaiah Saxon is a fantasy adventure that will transport you to a rugged land far away. This family-friendly film, suitable for adults without kids, will be part of Circuit Arts’ Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival from March 26 through 30.

Our intriguing protagonist, Yuri (Helena Zengel), lives with her overbearing father (an intimidating Willem Dafoe) on a cold, remote island in Carpathia in the Black Sea. With breathtaking footage of the landscape, Yuri tells us, “People say it’s a dangerous place. There are bears and moles, and something else. Something people fear is much worse. For as long as I’ve known, we have fought them … I hear them echoing at night. Echoing down from the mountains.”

Yuri’s father brings her on a night hunt with his ragtag group of ruffians seeking to kill the reclusive forest creatures known as Ochi, who are blamed for wreaking havoc on the people and animals of the village. As they emerge in the forest, the Ochi are, indeed, terrifying. Yuri’s father admonishes, “We are cursed with this wickedness.”

After the raid, Yuri discovers a wounded baby the Ochi left behind. She tends to its wounds with heartfelt compassion and tries to befriend the wary creature. Determined to reunite the Ochi with its family, Yuri escapes her father’s house on a quest to bring the little guy home. Her father, believing she has been kidnapped, seeks Yuri out with his gang of boys, spewing havoc along the way.

With its long, furry, expressive ears, the baby Ochi is this generation’s E.T. The adorable creature and Yuri develop a touching bond even while we are continually reminded of its wild nature. Their relationship evolves, much of it tied to communication, which for the Ochi occurs through sounds. As Yuri’s long-lost mother (Emily Watson) says, “Their language is more musical. Ochi communicate not in words but emotions.”

As a production, “The Legend of Ochi” might become legendary. The baby Ochi is an animatronic puppet, electronically operated by seven people to move fluidly, which keeps you intrigued by its micro-articulations. In fact, all of “The Legend of Ochi” will keep you guessing about the various techniques used to create it. You might believe Saxon used AI in its surrealist moments, but he never did. He instead employed puppetry, animatronics, computer animation, and matte paintings, 200 of which he created himself. With Evan Prosofsky’s stunning cinematography, the setting, filmed in Transylvania and Romania, is imperative to the film’s visual impact. With its high production quality, it is not surprising that it took six years to make, and cost $10 million.

At one point, Yuri’s dad insists, “Only a fool looks for love in another’s heart.” However, “The Legend of Ochi” ensures you leave feeling this couldn’t be farther from the truth.

