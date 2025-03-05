New Chilmark preschool expecting spring ground breaking 

Officials with Chilmark Preschool have selected local architectural firm South Mountain Company to build its new preschool.

According to a Wednesday press release from Friends of Chilmark Preschool, the new, two-classroom building on the Beetlebung Campus will serve toddlers and preschool-aged students. The construction will allow Chilmark Preschool to double its capacity and continue to provide “high quality, affordable childcare to local, working families.”

The preschool had been operating inside of the Chilmark School, but, facing higher enrollment, they were forced to find a new location.

“South Mountain Company’s competitive bid, high quality craftsmanship, and experience with construction of public spaces including another Island early education center, will ensure that the new building will be a healthy, beautiful, safe place for young children to grow and learn,” Rebekah Thomson, Chilmark Preschool board chair, said in the release.

As the only preschool program at an educational center in Chilmark and Aquinnah alongside being the only toddler program at an educational center in the up-Island area, the preschool will help fill a gap in childcare services, the release states.

The release says Chilmark School chose South Mountain Company for its commitment to responsible development.

“We’re delighted to offer our construction services to Chilmark Preschool — an organization close to our hearts,” Deirdre Bohan, CEO and co-owner of South Mountain Company, said in the release.

Chilmark Preschool officials note that they will be working with the town of Chilmark and the Up-Island Regional School District, as it moves closer to breaking ground. Chilmark Preschool will also be continuing fundraising efforts, bolstered by a $600,000 pledge from MVYouth.

Thomson told the Times that the $2 million has been raised so far for the project, which she said is expected to roughly cost a total of $4 million. If all goes accordingly, Thomson is hopeful they can break ground in late spring.

In the release, Chilmark Preschool also welcomed four new members to its board: Bruce Golden, Nancy Grundman, Debbie Milne, and Lynne Whiting.

Additionally, Alicia Knight, a founding board member, stepped down after 20 years of service. She continues to chair the preschool’s building committee.

The preschool design and site plan can be viewed on the Chilmark town website.