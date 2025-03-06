Without MCAS, High school setting new graduation requirements

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School principal Sara Dingledy is proposing new graduation requirements for 2025 after Bay Staters voted to remove the state’s standardized test as a graduation requirement in November.

Dingledy recommends a passing grade in a number of English, Math, and science classes offered at the high school for the current school year while they await state guidance for following years.

Dingledy’s proposal is that students pass one of the following English classes: English Language Arts 10, 11, or 12, Advanced Placement Literature, AP Language, and Humanities ELA 10 or 11.

Those students must also pass all of the following math classes: Algebra 1, Geometry, and at least one lab-based science class, such as Biology, Chemistry, or Physics for any AP science course.

Dingledy said that the change will only impact a handful of students who have not already passed the MCAS.

She presented the plan to the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School school committee on Monday; board members will likely consider approving the plan in April.

State voters decided in November that passing the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment (MCAS) should no longer be required for high school graduation. It is now up to high schools to set their own requirements so students can earn their Competency Determination, which allows them to graduate.

Dingledy added that while passing the MCAS is no longer needed to graduate, students statewide will continue to take the test, which she said is a useful tool for educators. “It’s still a really important measure for all of us, and for teachers, and for all of us looking at the programming. It does matter,” she said.

Any student who meets the high school’s graduation requirements and has passed the state test this year is not impacted by the test no longer being a graduation requirement.